What is a consent decree? How police reform works and what Trump’s move means for Minneapolis.

There were many signs that the Trump administration would seek to dismiss the U.S. Justice Department’s consent decree with the city of Minneapolis that calls for far-reaching reforms to its Police Department.
It finally happened on Wednesday. Before it can go into effect, a federal judge has to sign off. In addition, state and city officials have been saying for months that some of the reforms have already been implemented and that others are in the works. Here are some details on what led to this and what might happen next.
What is a consent decree?
The 1994 federal crime bill gave the Justice Department the ability to investigate police agencies for patterns or practices of unconstitutional policing and to require them to achieve specific goals before federal oversight ends. The authority was passed by Congress in response to the 1991 Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King.
Are consent decrees effective?
Decrees have been credited with bringing significant reforms in some places but scorned elsewhere as ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money.
What prompted this consent decree?
Three years after the police killing of George Floyd, a Justice Department report released in June 2023 concluded the Minneapolis Police Department had a pattern of using unjustified deadly force, unlawfully discriminating against Black and Native American people, violating citizens’ free speech rights and at times causing trauma or death when responding to behavioral health crises.
How is a consent decree enforced?
Typically, a federal judge oversees the decree and appoints a monitor to shepherd it.
What judge is being asked to dismiss the consent decree?
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, whose chambers are in St. Paul. Magnuson was nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan and took the bench in November 1981. He was chief judge in the Minnesota District from 1994 to 2001. He moved to senior status in 2002. Magnuson presided over the successful civil rights prosecutions of the four officers who were also held criminally responsible for George Floyd’s death in Hennepin County District Court.
What reforms are the Minneapolis decree pursuing?
There are many, which include emphasizing de-escalation in favor of using force; rooting out race-based practices including decisions about when to stop a vehicle; protecting the rights of protesters; officer accountability for their actions; and prioritizing non-officer responses to calls tied to mental health circumstances.