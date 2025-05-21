Minneapolis

What is a consent decree? How police reform works and what Trump’s move means for Minneapolis.

Consent decrees have been a federal government tool for reforming police departments around the U.S. What happens if the one governing the Minneapolis Police Department goes away?

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 21, 2025 at 5:20PM
(Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press)

There were many signs that the Trump administration would seek to dismiss the U.S. Justice Department’s consent decree with the city of Minneapolis that calls for far-reaching reforms to its Police Department.

It finally happened on Wednesday. Before it can go into effect, a federal judge has to sign off. In addition, state and city officials have been saying for months that some of the reforms have already been implemented and that others are in the works. Here are some details on what led to this and what might happen next.

What is a consent decree?

The 1994 federal crime bill gave the Justice Department the ability to investigate police agencies for patterns or practices of unconstitutional policing and to require them to achieve specific goals before federal oversight ends. The authority was passed by Congress in response to the 1991 Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King.

Are consent decrees effective?

Decrees have been credited with bringing significant reforms in some places but scorned elsewhere as ineffective and a waste of taxpayer money.

What prompted this consent decree?

Three years after the police killing of George Floyd, a Justice Department report released in June 2023 concluded the Minneapolis Police Department had a pattern of using unjustified deadly force, unlawfully discriminating against Black and Native American people, violating citizens’ free speech rights and at times causing trauma or death when responding to behavioral health crises.

How is a consent decree enforced?

Typically, a federal judge oversees the decree and appoints a monitor to shepherd it.

What judge is being asked to dismiss the consent decree?

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson, whose chambers are in St. Paul. Magnuson was nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan and took the bench in November 1981. He was chief judge in the Minnesota District from 1994 to 2001. He moved to senior status in 2002. Magnuson presided over the successful civil rights prosecutions of the four officers who were also held criminally responsible for George Floyd’s death in Hennepin County District Court.

What reforms are the Minneapolis decree pursuing?

There are many, which include emphasizing de-escalation in favor of using force; rooting out race-based practices including decisions about when to stop a vehicle; protecting the rights of protesters; officer accountability for their actions; and prioritizing non-officer responses to calls tied to mental health circumstances.

Where else have law enforcement consent decrees been implemented?

Many cities’ police departments, large and not so large, have been subjected to consent decrees. They include Louisville, New Orleans, Detroit and Ferguson, Mo., to name a few.

Wasn’t Minneapolis’ police chief involved in a consent decree?

Brian O’Hara was hired as Minneapolis police chief in part because of his participation in a consent decree at his previous job in Newark, N.J. In 2020 — four years after a consent decree many said was long overdue — Newark saw crime drop and officers confiscate 500 guns, all without firing a single bullet or paying to settle a brutality case.

What happens if this decree goes away?

Minneapolis is already well into a similar court-enforceable agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, after the state performed its own investigation. In addition, some reforms included in the federal consent decree are already in motion under the state agreement.

Related Coverage

Minneapolis

U.S. seeks to dismiss consent decree on Minneapolis police reforms

Sarah Nelson, Andy Mannix and Elliot Hughes of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report, which also contains material from the Associated Press.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Teen admits to daylight shooting outside Twin Cities market that wounded 9 people

card image

One youngster was trampled during the mass shooting at the busy intersection, according to the charges.

Minneapolis

What is a consent decree? How police reform works and what Trump’s move means for Minneapolis.

card image

Minneapolis

U.S. seeks to dismiss consent decree on Minneapolis police reforms

card image