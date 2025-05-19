Minneapolis police hire civilians to lead bureaus for internal affairs and constitutional policing

Minneapolis police have hired civilians to two high-ranking positions to lead bureaus that focus on officer conduct and rebuilding community trust.
The two new hires are Ayodele Famodu as Chief of the Internal Affairs Bureau and Ganesha Martin as Chief of the Constitutional Policing Bureau.
The department called the moves a “significant milestone” and the first time civilians have held such high-ranking positions for the department.
“These new leaders bring invaluable experience and expertise that will help guide our continued transformation as a forward-thinking, community-focused department,” Chief Brian O’Hara said in a news release announcing the hires, who will be introduced at a news conference later Monday morning.
The two bureaus were created in 2023 by O’Hara, who also restructured the department and its leadership. He noted at the time that the bureaus do not focus police operations but on officer conduct and rebuilding of community trust.
Famodu was most recently an assistant attorney general for the state of Minnesota, and was Attorney General Keith Ellison’s designee to the Minnesota Cannabis Expungement Board.
She will oversee all internal investigations and guide the Internal Affairs Division, Force Investigations Team, and Candidate Investigations “in maintaining the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and professional conduct,” according to the release.
Martin has an has previously served as chief of staff to the Baltimore Police Commissioner, Director of Legislative Affairs, Chief of the Community Engagement Bureau, and Chief of Compliance, Accountability, and External Affairs.