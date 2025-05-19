Minneapolis

Minneapolis police hire civilians to lead bureaus for internal affairs and constitutional policing

The department says it’s the first time civilians have held such high-ranking positions for Minneapolis police.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 4:00PM
In a pair of historic civilian hires to top-ranking positions within the Minneapolis Police Department, Ganesha Martin, left, has been appointed chief of the Constitutional Policing Bureau, while Ayodele Famodu has been named chief of the Internal Affairs Bureau. (Minneapolis Police Department)

Minneapolis police have hired civilians to two high-ranking positions to lead bureaus that focus on officer conduct and rebuilding community trust.

The two new hires are Ayodele Famodu as Chief of the Internal Affairs Bureau and Ganesha Martin as Chief of the Constitutional Policing Bureau.

The department called the moves a “significant milestone” and the first time civilians have held such high-ranking positions for the department.

“These new leaders bring invaluable experience and expertise that will help guide our continued transformation as a forward-thinking, community-focused department,” Chief Brian O’Hara said in a news release announcing the hires, who will be introduced at a news conference later Monday morning.

The two bureaus were created in 2023 by O’Hara, who also restructured the department and its leadership. He noted at the time that the bureaus do not focus police operations but on officer conduct and rebuilding of community trust.

Famodu was most recently an assistant attorney general for the state of Minnesota, and was Attorney General Keith Ellison’s designee to the Minnesota Cannabis Expungement Board.

She will oversee all internal investigations and guide the Internal Affairs Division, Force Investigations Team, and Candidate Investigations “in maintaining the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and professional conduct,” according to the release.

Martin has an has previously served as chief of staff to the Baltimore Police Commissioner, Director of Legislative Affairs, Chief of the Community Engagement Bureau, and Chief of Compliance, Accountability, and External Affairs.

She was also the Deputy Mayor of Public Safety and Emergency Management and Director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice under two different administrations, helping guide the Baltimore Police Department through federal Consent Decree compliance from 2015 to 2018.

O’Hara said the changes, “underscore our commitment to building a stronger, more accountable department,” O’Hara said.

Several internal promotions were also announced Monday:

  • Cmdr. Rebecca Lane has transitioned from the Intelligence Division to lead the Special Crimes Investigations Division.
    • Lt. Paul Albers has been promoted to Commander and will now lead the Intelligence Division.
      • Cmdr. Rolf Markstrom will now lead the Force Investigations Team within Internal Affairs.
        • Lieutenant Renee Lewis has been promoted to Commander of the Inspections Unit, effective April 20.

          This is a breaking news update. Return to Startribune.com for more details.

          about the writer

          Louis Krauss

          Reporter

          Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

          Minneapolis

          Puppy thief turned murderer learns fate from Twin Cities judge for both crimes

          Stolen from the west metro home were eight pricey puppies, a sports car, jewelry and other valuables.

          Minneapolis

          Four years after granddaughter’s murder, Minneapolis activist and other families continue to push for justice

          Minneapolis

          Minneapolis police chief says city’s ‘bourgeois liberal mentality’ distorts facts

