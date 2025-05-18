O’Hara to New York Post: Minneapolis has a ‘very detached, bourgeois liberal mentality’

This isn’t the first time O’Hara has ruffled local feathers with comments to a national news outlet. Last year, he told Harper’s Magazine that he was still shocked after a year as chief “by how extreme these ideologies are. Minneapolis is just one of a few blue dots in the middle of a rural red state. For some folks, hating the police has become a political cause. There’s still a very strong movement to defund the police, even in the middle of a five-alarm fire.”