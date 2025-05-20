Minneapolis

Report: Minneapolis police made progress reducing backlog of complaints and force reviews, while challenges remain

Minneapolis had significant reductions in the backlog of police use of force and misconduct review cases, according to a new report.

By Louis Krauss

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 9:57PM
From left, Minneapolis Department of Civil Rights Director Michelle Phillips, Deputy Community Safety Commissioner Jared Jeffries and Police Chief Brian O'Hara take questions on Tuesday regarding the latest semi-annual report from Effective Law Enforcement For All. (Louis Krauss/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis police made significant progress toward implementing reforms as required by a state-ordered settlement agreement, though the department did not meet all the goals laid out for year one of the process, according to a new report.

City officials met with reporters Tuesday afternoon in City Hall to discuss the latest semi-annual report from the nonprofit Effective Law Enforcement For All (ELEFA).

Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the U.S. Department of Justice investigated the MPD and found over a decade of civil rights abuses, particularly against Black and Native American residents.

In February, the city hired ELEFA as its independent monitor to oversee the implementation of reforms after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in 2022 found the city and police department engaged in a pattern or practice of race discrimination.

Michael Harrison, a co-lead for ELEFA, said that “while it’s slow and we have concerns about the pace,” he commends the effort and amount of work completed by the city and police department now a year into this process.

“They have put forth a lot of work building the foundation and laying the groundwork for sustainable reform, and so we give them credit for this one year of foundation-building,” Harrison said.

Some notable areas of progress were significant reductions in the backlogs of use of force and police misconduct cases. The city also has approved 17 new use-of-force policies, Harrison said, and are developing the trainings for those policies.

Harrison was a police commissioner for departments in New Orleans and Baltimore when those cities were going through a consent decree process to enact reforms. He noted he thinks Minneapolis has demonstrated more work in its first year under an independent monitor than he experienced in Baltimore or New Orleans.

Chief Brian O’Hara expressed said on Tuesday that some changes have been implemented in this first year, while others are proving to take longer than they had initially planned.

“We understand that meaningful change takes time, but it is very clear in this report that we are making very demonstrable progress,” O’Hara said.

Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement that while the city is not taking a victory lap, the report “clearly shows our investments, dedication, and commitment to the work are paying off.”

Related Coverage

Minneapolis

In first Minneapolis police graduation of 2025, officials hail ‘turning point’ in department’s history

News & Politics

A look at what’s in the agreement with the U.S. DOJ mandating police reforms in Minneapolis

Minneapolis

Minneapolis council approves federal plan to address discriminatory policing

“Minneapolis is making more progress than nearly any other city under a consent decree or settlement agreement in the first year of monitoring—that’s a big deal," Frey said.

about the writer

about the writer

Louis Krauss

Reporter

Louis Krauss is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Report: Minneapolis police made progress reducing backlog of complaints and force reviews, while challenges remain

card image

Minneapolis had significant reductions in the backlog of police use of force and misconduct review cases, according to a new report.

Minneapolis

Star Tribune reporter and veteran Twin Cities journalist Burl Gilyard dies at 58

card image

Minneapolis

Who’s running for Minneapolis mayor and City Council in 2025 elections?

card image