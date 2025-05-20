Report: Minneapolis police made progress reducing backlog of complaints and force reviews, while challenges remain

Minneapolis police made significant progress toward implementing reforms as required by a state-ordered settlement agreement, though the department did not meet all the goals laid out for year one of the process, according to a new report.
City officials met with reporters Tuesday afternoon in City Hall to discuss the latest semi-annual report from the nonprofit Effective Law Enforcement For All (ELEFA).
Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the U.S. Department of Justice investigated the MPD and found over a decade of civil rights abuses, particularly against Black and Native American residents.
In February, the city hired ELEFA as its independent monitor to oversee the implementation of reforms after the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in 2022 found the city and police department engaged in a pattern or practice of race discrimination.
Michael Harrison, a co-lead for ELEFA, said that “while it’s slow and we have concerns about the pace,” he commends the effort and amount of work completed by the city and police department now a year into this process.
“They have put forth a lot of work building the foundation and laying the groundwork for sustainable reform, and so we give them credit for this one year of foundation-building,” Harrison said.
Some notable areas of progress were significant reductions in the backlogs of use of force and police misconduct cases. The city also has approved 17 new use-of-force policies, Harrison said, and are developing the trainings for those policies.
Harrison was a police commissioner for departments in New Orleans and Baltimore when those cities were going through a consent decree process to enact reforms. He noted he thinks Minneapolis has demonstrated more work in its first year under an independent monitor than he experienced in Baltimore or New Orleans.