An early look at what’s in the tentative agreement with the U.S. DOJ mandating police reforms in Minneapolis

The city attorney’s office will be required to create a “Brady email box” and alert the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota requesting that they notify the city via the email when a court makes findings about MPD officers’ truthfulness, credibility or constitutional violations. The city attorney must then alert Internal Affairs. When the police chief sustains any officer misconduct, that must also be reported to the Brady email. A Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation into MPD contended that local prosecutors weren’t turning over negative information about police officers that could be helpful to the defense, despite a constitutional requirement that they do so.