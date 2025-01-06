The Minneapolis City Council is preparing to vote on a historic federal agreement that would create a new roadmap for how the city’s police force responds to protests and protected speech, investigates crimes and holds problem officers accountable.
An early look at what’s in the tentative agreement with the U.S. DOJ mandating police reforms in Minneapolis
City Council members are reviewing the 170-page document during a closed session with attorneys Monday morning, before voting on whether to approve it.
The 170-page tentative agreement, reviewed and verified by the Star Tribune, addresses a wide range of procedures, from providing mental health resources to those undergoing a behavioral crisis to enhancing levels of supervision meant to root out excessive force and expose patterns of dangerous conduct.
Minneapolis police would no longer be allowed to initiate a foot pursuit simply because a person flees upon seeing an officer. They couldn’t work off duty if they’re on administrative leave or under investigation for misconduct. Nor should they they handcuff a child under 14 years old.
The closely guarded legal document is the result of more than six months of negotiations between city staff and the U.S. Department of Justice — and comes nearly 18 months after an initial findings report was issued. That scathing investigation found that Minneapolis police engaged in a pattern of racist and abusive behavior that deprives people of their constitutional rights.
The consent decree reinforces many policies put in place in the aftermath of George Floyd’s police murder, including the selection and review of the department’s field-training program. Another emphasizes the duty to intervene when an officer sees a colleague, of any rank, breaking the rules. Failing to do so could result in the same level of discipline as the officer who committed the actual offense.
A court-enforceable agreement — one of the federal government’s most aggressive tools for reining in police departments it finds to have systemic issues — would resolve all claims brought by the DOJ.
It stipulates that Minneapolis and its police “do not concede” the allegations in the report or “that there is a pattern or practice of unlawful behavior.” However, the city acknowledges that the findings raised “issues of great importance” to the community and the parties “engaged in good faith negotiations to resolve this matter to avoid the time and expense of taxpayer-funded litigation.”
The version shared with City Council and other top officials Sunday via secured link barred them from downloading, forwarding or printing the agreement. Elected officials were instructed to prepare for a marathon day at City Hall, where they would examine each line of the agreement with attorneys during a closed session attended by Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette and Police Chief Brian O’Hara.
Council members are expected to vote on that legal agreement later Monday afternoon — before the public ever has a chance to view it. If they approve the consent decree, it could be filed in federal court as soon as Monday evening. Only then will the document be widely disseminated.
Minneapolis is already under state court supervision. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights negotiated its own settlement agreement with the city in 2023 after a pattern and practices investigation found that MPD engaged in race discrimination in violation of the state’s Human Rights Act.
The MDHR’s legal agreement is expected to last at least four years. The process is being overseen by Effective Law Enforcement for All, a nonprofit organization selected in February to serve as independent evaluator for both consent decrees, should the federal one be formally approved in court.
If that happens, Minneapolis will become the first city in the nation with its police department governed by both state and federal mandates.
The agreement, as summarized below, includes the following provisions:
Use of force:
The agreement requires that MPD rewrite its use-of-force policies in the code of conduct to emphasize that its officers “promote the sanctity of life as the highest priority in their activities.”
Rank-and-file officers would have to use the lowest level of force needed to ensure their safety, stop an attack, make an arrest or prevent escape. They must consider before using force whether any non-compliance stems from a person’s age, size, physical condition, mental impairment, or language barrier.
Neck restraints and chokeholds are prohibited.
Any officer who carries a firearm must also carry at least one less-lethal weapon they have been trained on — whether in uniform or plainclothes. Chemical irritants should not be used on a person in a vehicle unless an imminent danger exists.
Federal oversight would require more rigorous use-of-force reporting by officers, who are expected to document specific details on every interaction in which they display or fire a weapon or cause physical injury.
MPD must create a Use of Force Board, chaired by the chief or top deputy, to review higher-level incidents, discuss trends and adopt new policy. A new Force Investigations Team (FIT), made up of supervisors and trained civilians, will be tasked with responding to the scene of critical encounters and conducting a thorough investigation.
Any officer who discharges their service pistol in the line of duty is required to provide a statement to their supervisor “as soon as possible” and won’t be permitted to leave the scene until they do so, unless it’s to receive medical care.
Fair and Impartial Policing
The agreement bars officers from using the term “excited delirium” to describe an individual’s behavior, communicate a medical diagnosis or potential cause of death.
Excited delirium usually refers to a person possessed by a potentially deadly form of agitation, sometimes abetted by drug abuse, and displaying aggressive behavior, profuse sweating, public nudity, mouth foaming and superhuman strength. The term is often invoked by law enforcement after a person dies in custody — including in the killing of Floyd.
The consent decree notes that excited delirium “lacks sufficient scientific evidence to be recognized as a medical condition and can lead to racially biased uses of force.” Gov. Tim Walz signed a law last summer making Minnesota the third state to ban training licensed peace officers on the concept, widely rejected by doctors as pseudoscience.
Other directives involve how officers should deal with the public during routine street enforcement. In voluntary field interviews, officers should not falsely indicate that a person is detained and required to answer questions. If a resident asks whether they “are free to leave,” or may decline to talk, the officer must confirm that.
Anyone questioned is entitled to the officer’s information or contact card.
The draft agreement also seeks to limit so-called “pretextual stops” — the use of minor traffic or equipment violations as a legal way for police to pull over drivers they wish to investigate.
It prohibits police from stopping cars for low-level offenses such as failing to display tabs, not properly signaling a turn or having a broken taillight, unlawful window tint or other equipment violation. Instead, the city would issue a notice of repair to the driver in the mail.
Demonstrations and the First Amendment
When responding to large demonstrations of free speech, officers should prioritize de-escalation and make a “good faith attempt” to communicate with event organizers. They are not permitted to intentionally obscure their badges, nameplates or any personal identifiers — and must provide that information if asked for it by a protester.
To bolster public trust, MPD must “seek to minimize the appearance of a military operation and avoid the use of tactics and equipment that may provoke a crowd.” Officers in riot or SWAT gear shouldn’t be deployed unless deemed necessary to prevent substantial bodily harm or “widespread catastrophic damage to property.”
Any dispersal orders must identify viable exit points and the use of crowd control weapons, like chemical aerosols and rubber bullets, should be a last resort. The indiscriminate use such tactics is prohibited.
Officers also cannot “intentionally impede or discourage” journalists from news gathering operations, including observing and recording protests or law enforcement actions in public places. Police may only force them to move to carry out essential activities.
Complaints on use of force during first amendment events will be ultimately be reviewed by supervisor to determine whether the officer’s actions constituted retaliation or violated department policy.
Police misconduct and accountability
The settlement prescribes the processes or handling complaints against officers so they won’t stall for months on end. Serious misconduct investigations will continue, even if an officer resigns or retires — a notable change, since an officer’s departure would now result in the complaint’s dismissal.
Those under investigation will not be allowed to review any investigative files, reports (except their own), body-worn camera footage or other evidence related to the incident unless they’re in the presence of the investigator or to prepare for a criminal proceeding.
Misconduct complaints can be referred for coaching, training or mediation (with a member of the public) rather than an investigation only if they fall into the lowest Category A. MPD has been accused of using “coaching” — which is akin to a verbal reprimand — to handle a wide variety of complaints that go beyond minor violations. Coaching is not considered discipline by MPD, and therefore not public. The city may develop a mediation program to handle minor complaints from the public to foster community trust.
The city attorney’s office will be required to create a “Brady email box” and alert the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota requesting that they notify the city via the email when a court makes findings about MPD officers’ truthfulness, credibility or constitutional violations. The city attorney must then alert Internal Affairs. When the police chief sustains any officer misconduct, that must also be reported to the Brady email. A Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation into MPD contended that local prosecutors weren’t turning over negative information about police officers that could be helpful to the defense, despite a constitutional requirement that they do so.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
