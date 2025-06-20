Minnesota lobbyist jailed in connection with text threatening violence at the State Capitol

Police have arrested a registered lobbyist suspected of sending a text message that included a threat to bring a gun to the State Capitol.
The suspect was being held Wednesday evening in Carver County jail on allegations that he made “threats of violence.”
He was arrested after Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, notified authorities of the message sent to one of his constituents, according to a news release from the Minnesota House Republican Caucus.
A screenshot of the text obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune shows the suspect allegedly saying he wanted to bring a gun to the Capitol in response to a post that the recipient made on social media.
In a news release, the Republican Caucus said “the threat was not aimed at any particular lawmaker but the message did include a threat of violence at the Capitol.”
Nash confirmed that the lobbyist in jail is the man suspected of sending the threat. The Star Tribune typically doesn’t name suspects until they are charged.
The House sergeant at arms “is not aware of any further threat to staff or members of the Legislature,” according to the release.