Senate Republicans propose deeper Medicaid cuts. Here’s what that means.

Senate Republicans are preparing to slice deeper into Medicaid to finance President Donald Trump’s agenda, proposing legislation that analysts say could deal a greater financial blow to hospitals and result in millions more uninsured Americans.
The measure reflects Republicans’ willingness to cut the nation’s safety-net health insurance program, despite qualms expressed by some moderates and populists within their ranks.
Last month, House Republicans passed massive tax-and-spending legislation projected to result in 7.8 million fewer Medicaid enrollees. The Senate Finance Committee’s revisions to the bill released Monday could prompt even steeper coverage losses, sharply reining in a Medicaid financing maneuver that hospital groups say would slash payments to their facilities.
“The Senate just made a bad bill worse,” Chip Kahn, CEO of the Federation of American Hospitals, said in a statement. “Rural communities would take the hardest hit, with struggling hospitals compelled to face difficult decisions about what services to cut.”
Rural areas disproportionately rely on Medicaid, and their hospitals are often the first backstop for patients without health coverage. Hospital networks said they might reduce pediatric, maternity or behavioral health services; end telehealth programs; close rural facilities; or enact layoffs if the Medicaid cuts become law, in a recent member survey by the American Medical Group Association before the Senate bill was released.
These changes would partly be the result of caps on provider taxes, an unusual example of a tax many hospitals are happy to pay. States charge extra taxes to medical providers — mainly hospitals, nursing homes and facilities for people with intellectual disabilities — and in return give the providers higher Medicaid payments. That brings in more federal matching funds, which are pegged to state payments.
The taxes, which some conservatives have dubbed a form of “money laundering,” emerged in recent weeks as a top sticking point among Senate Republicans.
The Senate legislation would throw a huge wet blanket over this practice. It says states must gradually reduce provider taxes on hospitals until they are no higher than 3.5 percent of a provider’s net patient revenue. Right now, that threshold is roughly 6 percent — and the House bill caps it at that rate.