Review: ‘Lunch Therapy’ podcaster Adam Roberts’ comic novel is about a ‘Food Person’

Adam Roberts, who has a food blog called “The Amateur Gourmet” and a podcast called “Lunch Therapy,” makes his fiction debut with “Food Person,” which the marketers would probably love to see referred to as “The Devil Wears Prada but with Food.” And you know what? The book is a lot of fun, so let’s go with it. “Food Person” also has a kinship with the comic novels of Elinor Lipman, which are usually about a mildly screwed-up woman, probably Jewish and probably somewhere on the East Coast, who figures out her messy employment situation, makes things right with her meddling relatives and falls in love with Mr. Perfect.