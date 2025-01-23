There’s nothing unexpected in “Every Tom, Dick and Harry,” like your afghan or Chex Mix (unless someone puts goldfish crackers in it, in which case: How dare you?). It’s as cozy and genial as a book with a madam and a fair number of freelance prostitutes could possibly be. There are more than the usual number of complications (everyone in town is scheming for Emma and Luke to hook up without knowing they already have, plus Emma’s boarder is romancing Luke’s mom). But the writer of “The Inn at Lake Devine” and “Ms. Demeanor” knows exactly how to shuffle things so all the good people find love and all the bad people go to jail or at least have to move to Florida.