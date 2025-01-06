Behind closed doors, Minneapolis city council going through federal oversight plan for its police

The Minneapolis City Council went into a closed session this morning to go over the details of a proposed agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice outlining reforms that will be made to address discriminatory policing.
The Minneapolis City Council went into closed session today to go through the details of a consent decree, a legally binding agreement to reform policing.
It’s expected to take hours for the council to go over the details of the agreement with city attorneys. The council went behind closed doors after City Attorney Kristyn Anderson said city attorneys wish to brief the council on negotiations with the DOJ and a possible resolution. She cited attorney-client privilege. The council then voted 12-0 to go into a private session.
The document shared with City Council and other top officials Sunday via secured link barred them from downloading, forwarding or printing the agreement. Elected officials were instructed to prepare for a marathon day at City Hall, where they would examine each line of the agreement in the meeting, which will also be attended by Mayor Jacob Frey, Community Safety Commissioner Toddrick Barnette and Police Chief Brian O’Hara.
After going through the proposed consent decree, the City Council is expected to return to an open session and vote on whether to approve the agreement. If they sign off on it, it must then be filed in federal court. The full council is expected to vote on that legal agreement later Monday afternoon — before the public ever has a chance to view it. If they approve the consent decree, it could be filed in federal court as soon as Monday evening. Only then will the document be widely disseminated.
The consent decree — a legally binding agreement enforced by a federal judge — lays out how the Minneapolis Police Department will reform its training, discipline and policies to address systemic problems laid out by the DOJ in 2023. The DOJ found Minneapolis police used excessive and unjustified deadly force; routinely discriminated against Black and Native American people; violated reporters’ and protesters’ free speech rights; and discriminated against people with behavioral health disabilities.
Similar oversight agreements have been done in other U.S. cities such as Baltimore, Cleveland and New Orleans.
City officials and the DOJ are racing to get the deal done before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20. Trump was hostile to such agreements during his first term, scaling them back and calling them a “war on police.” Trump’s election put Minneapolis in a race against the clock because formal talks with the feds didn’t begin until nearly a year after the DOJ reported its findings in June 2023. If the council rejects the agreement, the two sides would have less than two weeks to come to an agreement before Trump is inaugurated.
Minneapolis entered a court-enforceable settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights in 2023, and if this federal consent decree is approved, will be the first U.S. city to be subject both state and federal police oversight.
