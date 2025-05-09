MPD leader to pay $75,000 in attorney fees to ‘Fall of Minneapolis’ creators after losing lawsuit

Assistant Minneapolis Police Chief Katie Blackwell has accepted the dismissal of her defamation lawsuit against the creators of “The Fall of Minneapolis,” and, in doing so, has agreed to pay their attorneys’ fees totaling $75,000.
The first $50,000 was paid earlier this week to the Minneapolis law firm Madel PA; the second payment of $25,000 is due by Sept. 3.
A signed declaration by Blackwell attached to the settlement agreement obtained by the Star Tribune states that everything in Judge Edward Wahl’s order dismissing her lawsuit last month was “accurate, true and correct.” Both parties are released from any future legal proceedings against each other related to the lawsuit.
Blackwell, the Police Department’s No. 2 ranking officer, had argued that her testimony in the state and federal trials of Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd was manipulated in the documentary, “The Fall of Minneapolis,” and Collin’s book, “They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, And The Death of George Floyd.”
The book and documentary argued that Blackwell lied on the witness stand by saying that a photo of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s back was not departmental policy. Blackwell was called by prosecutors as an expert witness because she had served as the commander of the Training Division.
The film used about 30 seconds of her 38 minute testimony from the state trial of Chauvin.
Blackwell believed the way her testimony was presented was done with actual malice to make her appear as a liar and that it “clouded” her career. Her lawsuit sought more than $50,000 in damages from Alpha News and its star reporter, Liz Collin, along with Collin’s publishing company Paper Birch Press, and director J.C. Chaix.
Attorney Chris Madel was hired by the defendants. He argued they were well within their First Amendment rights to make those claims against Blackwell, and those rights were further augmented by Minnesota’s new Uniform Public Expression Protection Act [UPEPA].