Top-ranking Minneapolis Police Department officer sues Liz Collin, Alpha News for defamation

She also testified at length about departmental protocol around the use of maximal restraint technique, which involves using a hobble device — a tethered rope used to restrain a subject’s ankles and secure them at the waist — and the training that goes into the use of maximal restraint technique. That training includes the need to notify a supervisor if you’re going to use the technique and the extreme risk to suspects if they are left in the prone position. Officers are also trained to “closely monitor suspects” if they are having trouble breathing. This practice has since been banned.