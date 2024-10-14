Vice presidential nominee JD Vance arrived in the Twin Cities late Monday morning for a brief campaign stop where he’ll attend a private fundraiser and possibly make another unannounced stop.
Vice presidential nominee JD Vance lands in Minnesota for private fundraiser
The Republican U.S. Senator from Ohio is making his first trip to Minnesota since a St. Cloud rally with former President Donald Trump in late July.
The Republican U.S. senator from Ohio didn’t take any questions from press who gathered on the tarmac as he stepped off his campaign plane and into a motorcade headed for the fundraiser.
It’s Vance’s first trip back to Minnesota since late July, when he and former President Donald Trump rallied together in St. Cloud. Trump hasn’t been back to the state since, and it’s unclear if he will before Election Day on Nov. 5.
No Republican presidential candidate has won Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972. A Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota Poll conducted last month found that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz held a 48%-43% lead over Trump and Vance in Minnesota. Harris hasn’t been to the state since she became the nominee.
Vance arrived in Minneapolis just as his vice-presidential counterpart Walz boarded a plane headed for Eau Claire, Wis. Walz is scheduled to participate in an unspecified political engagement in Eau Claire on Monday afternoon. The governor will then head to Green Bay, where’s he’s set to attend another political event alongside Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The two presidential campaigns have spent considerable time in the Badger State over the past couple of months, including in some western Wisconsin communities that are within driving distance for Minnesotans.
This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.
The Republican U.S. Senator from Ohio is making his first trip to Minnesota since a St. Cloud rally with former President Donald Trump in late July.