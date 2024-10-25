Defamation lawsuit against ‘The Fall of Minneapolis’ documentary faces high legal hurdles

“Oh, it wasn’t part of the training?” Pawlenty asks incredulously. “Pages they didn’t want to be presented in court because they weren’t in the manual?” She reaches down by her chair. “I have seen the manual. I’ve read through the manuals. I’ve seen, I’ve seen them.” She brings two books with an MPD logo and the titles “Use of Force and Force Applications” to her lap. “Hmmm. They’re not in the manuals?” She shows them to the camera. “Well, they sure as hell are in Derek’s training manuals. So how can they say that they don’t exist?”