Defamation lawsuit filed by Minneapolis officer against Alpha News is dismissed

A defamation lawsuit filed by Minneapolis Police Department Assistant Chief Katie Blackwell against Alpha News and several of the creators of the documentary film “The Fall of Minneapolis” was dismissed in Hennepin County District Court on Tuesday.
In a 58-page opinion, Judge Edward Wahl ruled the film and the book it was based on, “They’re Lying: The Media, the Left, and the Death of George Floyd,” were protected content under the First Amendment. So were the creators of that work — reporter Liz Collin, director J.C. Chaix, Alpha News and White Birch Publishing.
Blackwell, the department’s second highest ranking officer, was featured for about 30 seconds in the film which showcased the 2021 criminal case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.
Blackwell served as an expert witness, sharing knowledge of department policies. Blackwell filed the suit last October, arguing her reputation and career were damaged because of the documentary’s depiction of her and that the defendants lied and acted with actual malice in their depiction of her testimony.
Judge Wahl rejected that argument.
“None of the statements Blackwell challenges are defamatory as a matter of law, given the well-established caselaw assessing commentary by media figures on matters of high public interest involving limited-purpose public figures,” Wahl wrote. “In her role as a key government witness in a high-profile prosecution, Blackwell assumed the status of a limited-purpose public figure under longstanding First Amendment jurisprudence.”
Attorney Chris Madel said, “This is a complete vindication for Liz Collin, J.C. Chaix and Alpha News and a complete victory for the First Amendment.”
The Minneapolis Police Department and attorneys for Blackwell did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday night.