MPD officers, state politicians defend ‘The Fall of Minneapolis,’ Liz Collin in defamation lawsuit

A declaration from Bob Kroll, Collin’s husband who is the former Minneapolis police union leader and recently applied to be Minnesota’s next U.S. Marshal, says he knew Blackwell for her entire career and continued to be friendly with her and her husband, former MPD officer Steve Blackwell, after Kroll retired in 2021. He highlights Katie Blackwell’s impressive rise through the department, going from community service officer to assistant chief in 20 years. He also talks about the evolution of maximal restraint technique from the days when it was called “hog-tying” and says Blackwell’s testimony that Chauvin putting his knee on Floyd’s neck was not trained was a lie and “I am confident Katie Blackwell knows it was false at the time she said it.”