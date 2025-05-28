Robin Wonsley: At Glendale Townhomes, we can protect our history while investing in our future

Buildings in historic districts can still be considered for alteration, renovation or demolition. Proposals to alter or demolish a historic building are reviewed by the city’s historic preservation staff or the Heritage Preservation Commission. If a proposal is denied, the property owner may appeal to the City Council, which may approve the proposal. If the appeal is unsuccessful, the property owner can submit a different proposal. The city’s historic preservation staff can provide feedback on preliminary plans to facilitate this process. If the council votes to designate Glendale as a historic district, this is the process that the MPHA would use to pursue redevelopment.