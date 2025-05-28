Robin Wonsley: At Glendale Townhomes, we can protect our history while investing in our future

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The histories of Black Americans, Native peoples, immigrants and the working class are too often forgotten and excluded from mainstream understandings of history. In the context of the Trump administration’s attacks and explicit goal of erasure, it’s more important than ever to protect and preserve the histories of marginalized communities in our public institutions.
Since taking office six months ago, the Trump administration has launched a campaign to “sanitize” our country’s history, deeming it “improper ideology” to be honest about historic and ongoing institutional racism and inequity. It has threatened the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture and removed federal government web content about the Tuskegee Airmen, Navajo Code Talkers and the Underground Railroad. The NAACP and Human Rights Watch have decried these attacks on historic preservation, identifying them as political strategies to “deny people access to models of courage and organized resistance.”
Here in Minneapolis, residents of the city’s oldest remaining public housing, Glendale Townhomes, have worked to uplift the historic importance and intersections of racial justice and public housing in Minneapolis. Recognizing that “public housing communities nationwide hold unique histories and contributions that are undervalued, erased, or forgotten due to racism and classism,” Glendale residents worked with Minnesota Transform on the public history exhibit “We’re Still Here: Glendale Townhomes 70th Anniversary 1952 to 2022.” In 2024, this exhibit won the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums History Award.
Glendale residents have also organized for a decade to designate Glendale Townhomes as a historic district. More than 120 Glendale residents signed a petition in support of historic designation. As the Minneapolis City Council member who represents Glendale residents, I nominated Glendale for historic designation in 2024. The council will vote on the designation in early June.
During the decade that Glendale residents have been organizing for historic preservation, the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) has talked about a potential future redevelopment of Glendale’s 14-acre site to include more families. The MPHA has never made a specific proposal of how it would like to redevelop Glendale.
Historic designation would help preserve Glendale’s unique role in Minneapolis history — without preventing redevelopment and growth.