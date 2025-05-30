Head of violence interruption program in Twin Cities charged with stealing $150,000 in employee wages

A community activist and spiritual leader in the Twin Cities whose nonprofit was tasked with de-escalating violent incidents in Hennepin County has been charged with stealing $150,000 in wages and illegally using $100,000 from county contracts to purchase office space in Brooklyn Park.
On Thursday, Bishop Harding Smith was charged with one count of felony theft by swindle and one count of felony wage theft in Hennepin County District Court.
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement announcing the charges that her office will not tolerate employee wage theft.
“Bishop Harding Smith failed to pay his employees what he agreed to as part of the contract with Hennepin County and then lied about it when seeking payroll expense reimbursements,” she said.
Jordan Kushner, who has represented Smith during this criminal investigation for the last two years, said the charges are “baseless.”
“They went through three different agencies; the first two didn’t find anything, and the county attorney kept looking for more,” Kushner said.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges against Smith followed an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension after former employees of Smith’s nonprofit, Minnesota Acts Now, filed wage-theft complaints.
Hennepin County ultimately paid Smith’s organization $538,842.90.