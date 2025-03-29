As COVID spread, so did fraud. Minnesota saw a lot of it.

A Burnsville man gambled away almost $271,000 in pandemic aid at local casinos before pleading guilty, getting off with probation and restitution.
An Eden Prairie man bilked a pandemic loan program out of $1.6 million and fled to Colombia before being caught, tried and imprisoned for 7½ years.
And, of course, there’s the Feeding Our Future fiasco: Dozens of Minnesotans were charged with pillaging a $250 million federal child nutrition program for personal enrichment, including the executive director.
The Feeding Our Future case gained national notoriety, while the Eden Prairie and Burnsville grifters’ wrongdoings largely escaped public notice. All are examples of the onslaught of fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I don’t think there has ever been anything like this,” said Mike Galdo, former director of COVID-19 fraud enforcement for the Justice Department. “There was an unprecedented tidal wave of fraud.”
Five years after the pandemic began, a definitive tally of COVID fraud has yet to be made, and may never be. “It’s very difficult to do a holistic accounting [of fraud] for all pandemic relief,” Galdo said.
An abundance of government money, intended to buoy Americans during the public health emergency, flowed quickly and often without adequate controls and oversight. Fraud in an array of these programs nationally tops hundreds of billions of dollars.
Locally, a Minnesota Star Tribune analysis of hundreds of federal court cases identified about $266 million that ended up in the hands of convicted and alleged fraudsters in the past five years.