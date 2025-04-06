Readers Write: Emmer evades his constituents, Education Department dismantling

•••
Last Wednesday evening, U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer held a one-hour telephone town hall meeting (“Emmer cheers on tariffs, Trump’s second term during first telephone town hall,” StarTribune.com, April 3). Constituents in the Sixth District have been asking for an in-person town hall since January. During this meeting, the congressman’s staff carefully screened callers wanting to ask questions. No tough or challenging questions were allowed. Emmer used this opportunity to call constituents who disagree with him bad actors, Marxists and Communists; rail against the media and call Democrats liars.
He did not call out a caller who used the term “generational Minnesotans” — a code word for white. Without context or a question from a constituent, he asserted that trans athletes were responsible for ruining girls’ sports and tampons are now available in boys’ restrooms.
Had I been given the opportunity, I would have commented that, as a 73-year-old with cystic fibrosis, I am alive only due the collaborative efforts by National Institutes of Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the fundraising efforts of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. They developed lifesaving medications that keep me and other Minnesotans with this disease alive. I would have asked, “How can you justify supporting funding cuts for this research, and laying off thousands of staff of these lifesaving organizations?”
I am scared and frightened by these actions that threaten my life. My family members have died from cancer, dementia and ALS. Research into these diseases is also being greatly impacted. The impact on our national health will be dire. Sixth District constituents will continue to ask for an in-person town hall meeting with Emmer. We can only hope he will finally agree to hold an honest town hall and not a MAGA event like he held.
Stevo Larson, Monticello, Minn.
•••