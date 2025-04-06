Readers Write: Emmer evades his constituents, Education Department dismantling

I would like to admonish Emmer for his head-in-the-sand phone town hall meeting last Wednesday. I attempted to ask a question by phoning in a few minutes before the start of the meeting and going through a question-screening process performed by an Emmer staff member. I was supposedly put in a queue to be given a chance to ask my question, which concerned my deep displeasure with Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration and the thoughtless slashing of government agencies. I waited the entire hour to be able to ask my question, but was not given the chance. It could have been that there were many in line ahead of me and time ran out. However, every question asked of Emmer was a softball toss that expressed support for the congressman and President Donald Trump’s policies. I find it hard to believe in this day of obvious public unrest over the Republican agenda that staffers, knowing the content of each question, randomly placed constituents in line to speak with the representative. Shame on you, Emmer, for shirking your duty as a representative of the people and ignoring an opportunity to hear and respond to a large chunk of your constituency.