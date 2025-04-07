Watch: Train crushes semi’s trailer in its path at rural Minnesota crossing

Mankato

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 12:57PM
A trucker turned in front of a freight train in southern Minnesota. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

A trucker turned into the path of a freight train in southern Minnesota, igniting an explosion of grain from his trailer and leaving the driver with minor injuries, officials said.

The collision occurred about 2:15 p.m. Friday northeast of Sleepy Eye on tracks running parallel to westbound Hwy. 14, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office said.

The impact put a big dent in the train engine’s nose, while the semi’s trailer was totaled, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The rural crossing with no visual obstructions is governed solely by stop signs. There are no crossing arms or clanging signal lights.

The Sheriff’s Office identified the trucker as Robert Thomas Jewett, 24, of New Richland, Minn. Two people, both from Madison Lake, Minn., were aboard the train: Jeffrey Alan Schafer, 56, and Thomas Herman Behsman, 57.

Dashcam video released by the Sheriff’s Office captured the semi traveling alongside the train before the driver turned right, passing a stop sign and continuing onto the tracks.

The train, comprised of an engine pulling five cars, hit the trailer dead-center. The trailer disappeared in the flash of grain it was hauling to its intended mill destination.

The trucker and the train personnel were treated at the scene for minor injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials have yet to say whether Jewett faces any criminal charges. His driving history in Minnesota includes three convictions for speeding, one for fleeing police and one for excessive truck weight.

The crash prompted the Sheriff’s Office to post on social media a long list of do’s and don’ts when it comes to approaching a train crossing. They included: Slow down when approaching a crossing, be patient, look both ways, never drive under or around lowered gates or when signals are flashing; wait until the gates are completely raised and the lights have stopped flashing before crossing.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

