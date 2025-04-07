Note: Though the season has started, the majority of teams have not yet played because of weather. Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.
1. Wayzata (0-0): Last year’s third-place finisher in 4A, the Trojans are loaded, led by senior ace and Purdue commit Noah Filer on the mound. He went 7-0 with one save and an ERA of 0.89 in 47⅓ innings last season.
2. Stillwater (0-0): Coach Mike Parker’s squad returns three solid pitchers: lefthander Dylan Bloom and righthanders Karson Foster and Alex Oehlke, who combined for 13 wins last season.
3. Minnetonka (0-0): The 4A state consolation champion in 2024 will be counting on program trademarks under outstanding coach Paul Twenge — pitching and defense.
4. Cretin-Derham Hall (0-0): A program rich in history, yet it hasn’t appeared in the state tournament since its state championship team of 2007. An experienced group has its sights set on ending that skid.
5. Mounds View (0-0): The 4A state tournament team of a year ago was hit hard by graduation. Junior righthanded pitcher Andrew Gette, a Miami commit, will carry the Mustangs far.
6. Farmington (0-1): Senior righthanders Joe Baldus and Brandon Lund and junior lefthander Brodie Gibart went a combined 18-5 on the mound last season. Any offense the Tigers get will make them tough to beat.
7. Prior Lake (0-0): The Lakers usually have a solid squad, but the program just can’t get over the hump. They have never reached the state tournament. Can their pitching staff change that in 2025?