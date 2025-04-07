High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide high school baseball ranking

High school sports writer Ron Haggstrom ranks the top 25 teams in Minnesota, with familiar powers at the top.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 1:00PM
Tennessee commit left-handed pitcher/outfielder senior William Haas and classmate pitcher/outfielder Patrick Binnebose look to lead Rockets to back-to-back Class 2A state championships.

Note: Though the season has started, the majority of teams have not yet played because of weather. Schools are Class 4A unless noted. Records are through Saturday.

1. Wayzata (0-0): Last year’s third-place finisher in 4A, the Trojans are loaded, led by senior ace and Purdue commit Noah Filer on the mound. He went 7-0 with one save and an ERA of 0.89 in 47⅓ innings last season.

2. Stillwater (0-0): Coach Mike Parker’s squad returns three solid pitchers: lefthander Dylan Bloom and righthanders Karson Foster and Alex Oehlke, who combined for 13 wins last season.

3. Minnetonka (0-0): The 4A state consolation champion in 2024 will be counting on program trademarks under outstanding coach Paul Twenge — pitching and defense.

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (0-0): A program rich in history, yet it hasn’t appeared in the state tournament since its state championship team of 2007. An experienced group has its sights set on ending that skid.

5. Mounds View (0-0): The 4A state tournament team of a year ago was hit hard by graduation. Junior righthanded pitcher Andrew Gette, a Miami commit, will carry the Mustangs far.

6. Farmington (0-1): Senior righthanders Joe Baldus and Brandon Lund and junior lefthander Brodie Gibart went a combined 18-5 on the mound last season. Any offense the Tigers get will make them tough to beat.

7. Prior Lake (0-0): The Lakers usually have a solid squad, but the program just can’t get over the hump. They have never reached the state tournament. Can their pitching staff change that in 2025?

8. Shakopee (0-0): Lefthanders Tanner Heller and Nick Johnson and righthander Carson Schroeder will be counted on for leadership.

9. Maple Grove (1-0): If this experienced young group can hit, the Crimson will improve significantly on their .500 season of 2024.

10. Chaska (0-0): The Hawks would like to end a state tournament drought that goes back to 2008. This young, talented group could still be a year away.

11. East Ridge (0-0): The two-time 4A defending champ has been depleted by graduation and will count on junior shortstop and Gophers commit Bennett Skinner to lead the way.

12. Waconia (0-0): The Wildcats haven’t been to the state tournament since 2017, when they won the 3A crown. The pitching staff will determine their success in 2025.

13. Champlin Park (1-0): Coach Ryan Thom hopes last year’s experience with a young team pays off. The Rebels welcome back 10 letterwinners.

14. Andover (1-0): A senior-dominated team won’t settle for anything less than a trip to the state tournament. The Huskies won’t have any trouble scoring runs.

15. Totino-Grace (1-0, 3A): The 3A defending state champion lost its first five games in 2024. The Eagles won’t start as slow this season.

16. Mankato East (0-0, 3A): After the most successful season in program history — 3A state consolation champions with a 22-6 record — the Cougars could be better in 2025. They return all but two players from that squad.

17. Little Falls (0-0, 3A): Expectations are high for the Flyers, who return seven starters and a deep pitching staff from a group that has made back-to-back state tournament appearances.

18. Mahtomedi (0-0, 3A): The Zephyrs have been the 3A state tournament runner-up each of the past two seasons. One of the state’s best pitchers, senior Gophers commit Ethan Felling, would like to clear that final hurdle.

19. Rockford (0-0, 2A): Lefthanded pitcher/outfielder senior William Haas, a Tennessee commit, and senior pitcher/outfielder Patrick Binnebose look to lead the Rockets to back-to-back Class 2A state championships.

20. Perham (1-0, 2A): The Yellowjackets were the 2A state runner-up in 2023 and have a deep pitching staff, led by senior lefthander Ashton Detloff.

21. Duluth Marshall (0-0, 2A): Division I commits Max Berrisford (St. Thomas) and Owen Marsolek (Western Kentucky) will lead the Hilltoppers to another 20-win season.

22. Esko (0-0, 2A): Esko has won 73 games over the past three seasons and could see that trend continue behind senior righthanded pitchers Jackson Peterson and Sam Haugen.

23. Grand Rapids (0-0, 3A): Under Bill Kinnunen, the Thunderhawks have been to the 3A state tournament the past four years and are primed to make it five in a row.

24. Northfield (0-0, 3A): The Raiders are coming off a state tournament appearance with plenty of depth. A veteran pitching staff will help them during busy weeks.

25. Cherry (0-0, 1A): The state’s best small-school team is coming off a fourth-place finish in the 2024 1A state tournament.

