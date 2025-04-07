Where to get matzo ball soup for Passover

You can’t even order Scott’s Famous Matzo Ball Soup in a cup; the matzo ball is too large for the small serving vessel. So what are you gonna do? Order a bowl, of course. This Minnetonka restaurant has a special Passover menu, though this soup also is available all year long. The deli in front does tremendous carryout business over the holiday, and the soup comes by the pint or quart, too, so you can shock guests at home with a matzo ball so big it could be a main course.