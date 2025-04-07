Co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurant Co. dies in motorcycle crash

David Burley, the longtime co-owner of Blue Plate Restaurant Co., died in a motorcycle crash in Wisconsin on Sunday. He was 58.
Along with Stephanie Shimp, Burley spearheaded several popular Twin Cities restaurants, starting with the Highland Grill in St. Paul in 1993. They added six more restaurants — Groveland Tap, Longfellow Grill, Edina Grill, 3 Squares, the Lowry and the Freehouse — over the years as well as the popular Blue Barn stand at the Minnesota State Fair. All Blue Plate restaurants will be closed today.
“David was the heart and soul of Blue Plate — a visionary leader and a joyful generous spirit who made everyone feel welcome,” read a social media post from the restaurant group. “Since opening our first restaurant in 1993, David’s energy, creativity and kindness have shaped everything we are today.”
The crash occurred about 2:45 p.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 94 near Hudson and just before the Minnesota border, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The driver of a car in the right lane “attempted to overtake traffic by using the right shoulder,” a patrol statement read. The car hit a guardrail, veered back into the right lane and collided with Burley’s motorcycle, the statement continued.
Both the car and the motorcycle crashed into a concrete median barrier, the statement read.
Emergency medical responders took Burley to a nearby hospital, where he died.
The car’s driver, identified by the patrol as Andre Lamont Mathews, 33, of Brooklyn Park, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment of noncritical injuries.