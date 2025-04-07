Justin: How to rock a baseball cap

I grew up in a generation in which wearing a baseball cap in even semiformal settings was as rude as attending a funeral in Bermuda shorts.
That’s no longer the case. Caps are making a splash at office meetings, red carpets and cocktail parties. They’re even accepted at the White House.
“The look of the MAGA Republican is borrowed from urban America,” said Minneapolis designer and entrepreneur Houston White Jr., sitting in the barbershop of his Camdentown Flats complex, which also includes a coffee shop and housing units. “They got that from us.”
White was making a convincing argument that ‘80s icons like Ice Cube and Russell Simmons helped kick-start the trend by never forgetting where they came from.
“It’s part of being a Black boy from the block,” said White, sitting near the book “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” by Alex Haley and Jay-Z’s “The Blueprint” album. “How do I bring a part of that with me? So I wear a cap with a suit or blazer.”
White and his business partners Ron Richard and Tim Sullivan got animated when asked who belonged on the Mount Rushmore of cap legends. Director Spike Lee easily made the list. So did musician/actor Teyana Taylor. Chance the Rapper, Janelle Monáe, Eva Longoria and Denzel Washington were all contenders.
Then there are celebrities trying way too hard.
“Tiger Woods looks terrible with his hat laid back, because Tiger Woods is not cool,” said White, whose obsession with caps lines up with his love for golf. ”You can tell when you ain’t really a hat person and you’re just wearing a costume.“