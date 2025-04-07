Real Estate

How to find housing when sticking to a tight budget

Minnesota is experiencing a housing shortage, driving up the costs of development and renting. Remaining flexible is key when finding a new place.

By Carson Hartzog

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 11:00AM
Illustration by Kim Maxwell Vu, The Minnesota Star Tribune (Kim Maxwell Vu)

Finding a new place to live can be stressful, especially when you have a tight budget.

Add to that Minnesota’s housing shortage, and the availability of units slims down quickly.

In 2018, the state had 50,000 fewer housing units than the population needed. Now, almost seven years later, that figure has more than doubled, ranking among the most severe housing shortages in the nation.

Governments at all levels are looking at the shortage. For example, a bipartisan group of Minnesota legislators met Tuesday to consider a number of bills meant to make housing less expensive.

In the meantime, renters will likely need to spend more time apartment hunting if they hope to find budget-friendly units and protect themselves from egregious rent increases.

If individuals making $87,000 a year were looking right now in Minneapolis, they could only afford about one-third of the housing, according to HousingLink, a Minnesota-based housing search tool. The average annual salary for an entry-level position in Minneapolis is around $67,052.

Set your budget

The first step in finding an apartment, just like any big expenditure, is figuring out how much you can afford.

Generally, experts recommend spending no more than 30% of your gross monthly income on rent.

Depending on the area and neighborhood, that percentage might be insufficient. So knowing your other monthly expenses is key to making sure you don’t stretch your budget too much, real estate professionals said.

Start with essentials such as groceries, transportation and medical costs. Be sure to include “splurge” categories like eating out.

And be honest with yourself. If you’re someone who will be ordering through DoorDash or Uber Eats a lot, you might not be able to stretch that 30% guidance for rent.

Budgeting tools or apps like YNAB — short for “you need a budget” — can help track spending and identify areas where costs can be cut.

If you have a lower income, make sure you explore eligibility for Housing Choice Vouchers, commonly known as Section 8. Be aware, though, that demand for these vouchers significantly outweighs supply, often leading to long waiting lists that can last several years, said Dan Hylton, research manager at HousingLink, which provides fact sheets and videos to help Minnesota renters navigate the affordable housing market and spot potential red flags.

Beginning your search

Once you know your budget, you can start narrowing your search, remembering the key to a housing search right now is flexibility, Hylton said.

“If you’re just starting this process, and especially if you are budget-constrained, start by casting your net as wide as possible,” Hylton said. “You may reveal additional options in places with a better price, better location or other desirable features.”

How wide might depend on what’s most important to you, whether it’s access to good schools, public transportation or community events, Hylton said. Different search tools can help narrow down neighborhoods based on individual criteria.

Sometimes widening the search to suburban borders of Minneapolis or to the next suburb out can help add options.

If you have your heart set on living in Minneapolis, consider looking at older apartments or homes that have been converted into multiunit housing. Real estate professionals say these units often offer lower rent and increased square footage.

Because the market is tighter for those on a budget, looking at places in advance is critical, said Oliver Lerner, a local landlord. Lerner is also the founder of Shuk, a rental marketplace focused on creating transparency and accountability for both sides of the market.

Lerner said communication is key when vetting a landlord. “If a landlord says they’re going to be there at a certain time and they’re not without advanced notice, that’s probably a bad sign,” Lerner said.

Many renters and landlords are hesitant to sign leases in the winter, especially in Minnesota. But finding a landlord with units available during the winter is often accompanied by more affordable pricing, Lerner said.

Shuk shows the market year-round, allowing potential renters to search by the months when they’ll be moving.

As a startup, the company’s offerings are primarily focused in St. Louis Park with hopes to expand selection. Paid members can also access premium features which includes landlord ratings given by previous tenants.

When you find apartments you like, look at reviews, including those on Google, but do keep in mind many people post reviews when they have a bad experience, housing professionals said.

If an overwhelming number of people complain about the leasing staff or their experiences living at the apartment, you might want to look elsewhere, they said.

Hylton also suggests people use their better judgment. It’s easy to be distracted by offers that feel too good to be true, especially after spending hours searching for apartments.

Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, Hylton shared, but a good rule of thumb is to never give money to anyone before meeting the apartment manager, touring the property inside and out, and signing a lease.

If it seems discounted, it may be a sign rent will increase in the future, too.

Protecting yourself from rent increases

Protecting yourself from future rent increases begins with the lease. Make sure that if it does not say that an increase will not occur during the term of the lease that you have a signed letter that it won’t, according to LawHelpMN.org, run by Minnesota Legal Services Coalition.

Also keep in communication with your landlord.

“As a landlord personally, it’s a lot more expensive and difficult to find a new tenant than keep an existing good one,” Lerner said. “If you’re worried about rent being raised, communicate your budget. Landlords aren’t robots. We want to provide housing and do a good job.”

Local landlords who operate a few properties are likely going to be more flexible about rent than management companies. Being a good tenant who maintains the property well will go a long way in your relationship with the landlord, Lerner said.

New apartment complexes that advertise low rates will likely raise rent as occupancy increases, experts said. If you’re hoping to avoid rent increases, try focusing on apartments that have been in operation for several years. These units are more likely to have established rates.

Minnesota does not have any state law that limits rent increases. Either does Minneapolis. But the Minneapolis City Council last Thursday approved a measure prohibiting landlords from using algorithms to set rent. The ordinance is waiting approval by Mayor Jacob Frey.

St. Paul does limit rent increases to 3% annually. But Julia Zwak, the managing attorney for housing at Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, said there have been exceptions.

In Minnesota, landlords are required to provide 60 days’ written notice for increases of 10% or more. For increases under 10%, 30 days’ written notice is required.

If you’re experiencing issues with a landlord, consult your rights as a tenant, advocates said. Landlords and tenants are governed by statute 504B, which explains all of the obligations between parties.

More recently, the statute was expanded so tenants can deposit their rents in court and file a lawsuit against their landlord if they feel the landlord is breaching the agreed-upon lease or any section of 504B.

Before an issue escalates, both Zwak and Lerner encourage renters to communicate with their landlord about concerns. Sometimes the perceived issue might come down to a miscommunication, Zwak said.

Lerner said the most important thing to remember is to be patient and do your research.

“Most poor rental choices are an outcome of the desperate rush many find themselves in when looking for new housing,” he said.

