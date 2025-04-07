Finding a new place to live can be stressful, especially when you have a tight budget.
Add to that Minnesota’s housing shortage, and the availability of units slims down quickly.
In 2018, the state had 50,000 fewer housing units than the population needed. Now, almost seven years later, that figure has more than doubled, ranking among the most severe housing shortages in the nation.
Governments at all levels are looking at the shortage. For example, a bipartisan group of Minnesota legislators met Tuesday to consider a number of bills meant to make housing less expensive.
In the meantime, renters will likely need to spend more time apartment hunting if they hope to find budget-friendly units and protect themselves from egregious rent increases.
If individuals making $87,000 a year were looking right now in Minneapolis, they could only afford about one-third of the housing, according to HousingLink, a Minnesota-based housing search tool. The average annual salary for an entry-level position in Minneapolis is around $67,052.
Set your budget
The first step in finding an apartment, just like any big expenditure, is figuring out how much you can afford.
Generally, experts recommend spending no more than 30% of your gross monthly income on rent.