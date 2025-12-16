A bulk of Minnesota’s housing market is slowing down

The U.S.’s K-shaped economy continues to reveal itself in Minnesota’s housing market.
Monthly sales reports from a trio of Twin Cities and statewide Realtors groups show homebuying in the entry-level market is slowing while luxury sales remain undeterred. It’s a mark of waning consumer confidence for the average American who doesn’t reach the country’s high-earners.
Home sales in the Twin Cities posted a notable decline in the past few weeks, but home prices kept rising. During November, buyers in the 16-county metro signed 3,072 purchase agreements, 2.4% fewer than this time last year. Closed sales (a reflection of demand during the previous two to three months) were down even more, falling 5.6%.
The median price of those closings was $387,000, 2.9% higher than in 2024.
Cautious buyers, a lack of sellers and a productive upper-bracket environment are driving those higher prices at a time of fewer sales. Here are some other notable takeaways from November.
Flat new listings
Compared to last year, the number of new listings stayed mostly even. That dearth of listings and a surplus of demand in some areas meant buyers actually had slightly fewer houses to choose from at the end of last month than they did last year.
In some parts of the metro, would-be buyers sat on the sidelines because they couldn’t find a house to satisfy their needs. In some places, especially high-demand neighborhoods in the best school districts, buyers fought for what listings there were. That enabled sellers to fetch more than their asking price.
Patti Jo Fitzpatrick, a sales agent and president of Minnesota Realtors, said in a statement that buyers are exploring a wider range of neighborhoods, home styles and property types than they would have considered a few years ago.