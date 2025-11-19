Consumer anxiety hastens winter chill for Twin Cities housing market

As the weather turns toward winter, Twin Cities home sales generally stall. But this year, the chill is coming sooner — and with a slightly sharper decline.
Fewer people signed purchase agreements in October, even though more houses finally hit the market. Inspection and financing contingencies, which were virtually unheard of a couple years ago, are now much more common. And homes took longer to sell.
It’s not lost on real estate agents that the decline came as consumer confidence falters.
“Rates are not the major driver here. It’s jobs, income and inflation,” he said Kris Lindahl, founder of Kris Lindahl Real Estate. “There is so much uncertainty in the world.”
To be sure, while professionals can see a shift, it’s still a sellers market. At the current sales pace, there were enough houses for sale to last 2.7 months. That’s slightly lower than last year and still half of what’s necessary in what’s considered a balanced market.
Lindahl and other agents say that to a certain extent, the housing market is stuck as high expectations among sellers clash with the growing concern among buyers. Sellers are anticipating multiple offers, and shoppers are holding out for a deal.
“Buyers are being thoughtful,” said Abby Dean, an agent with Coldwell Banker Realty. ”They’re approaching homes more carefully.”
In August, Dean listed a pristine Prairie-style house in Stillwater for $650,000. After less than a month with no offers and few showings, she dropped the price about $50,000.