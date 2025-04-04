Readers Write: ‘Yes to homes’ bills, new tariffs

•••
Thanks to Greta Kaul for reporting on the Legislature’s bills on affordable housing (“Bills mandate housing density,” March 30). I encourage our readers to contact their legislators and urge them to vote in favor of these bills. In Minnesota, we look out for each other. We want a home for ourselves and our families, but everyone deserves reasonable housing. Reasonable means that it meets the needs of a person and the person’s family. That means it is affordable for them, provides a home from which they can commute to work, and is accessible to groceries and other stores.
However, exclusionary zoning laws, some of which were enacted during the days of redlining, have helped lead to a shortage of at least 100,000 homes in our state. This drives up home prices and rent.
Here are some bills that would help turn this situation around. HF 2140/SF 2231, the More Homes, Right Places Act, would allow the creation of mixed-use housing zones, including triplexes and fourplexes, in commercial areas. HF 2018/SF 2286, the Transforming Main Street Act, would allow apartments near jobs and transit, building homes above shops along main streets. HF 1309/SF 1268, the People over Parking Act, would remove parking mandates (for new developments) statewide.
These bills stand up for secure, abundant homes for all Minnesotans. We envision a future where we all find homes that we love in the neighborhoods we choose. Please contact your legislators and urge them to vote for these bills.
Ronald Williams, Robbinsdale
•••