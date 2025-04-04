Readers Write: ‘Yes to homes’ bills, new tariffs

I was so excited to learn about the “Yes to Homes” bills; our housing shortage affects all Minnesotans, and I hope our state representatives take serious action by passing bills that will allow us to build more homes of more varied types. If we allow Minnesotans freedom with building our homes, we can release the pressure of the housing shortage naturally, while maintaining the charm of our cities. If we have more starter homes on small lots, more duplexes or triplexes or mother-in-law additions, we’ll have a lot more options for young people to start their families, or for older people to downsize while remaining in their communities. All these things are supported by the “Yes to Homes” bills.