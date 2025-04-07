St. Paul businesses seek millions to mitigate road construction pain

Saran Fofana’s shop on Arcade Street on the East Side of St. Paul is often full of women getting their hair braided ahead of the weekend.
Instead, last Friday there was just one customer in Fofana’s shop and businesses along the formerly busy thoroughfare frustrated by their customers’ reaction to miles of road construction.
“They call and they go, ‘Oh, never mind,‘” Fofana said. “They go somewhere else.”
Arcade Street is closed for a complete once-in-a century, dig-out-the-old-cobblestones reconstruction, and it’s getting new water and sewer lines.
Work began March 31, but businesses are already seeing customers get discouraged amid miles of detours and barricaded streets — or give up and go somewhere else to get their hair done, to buy lunch, to cash their paychecks, to grab a six-pack on the way home from work.
A group of neighborhood business and community groups are trying to get help for the Arcade Street business owners. The group is working with East Side legislators to get $2.2 million in state funding to help the businesses weather the major construction project.
The bill was heard before the Senate Jobs and Economic Development Committee on April 2, but it is uncertain if it will be included in the state budget.
Marsha Allen of the East Side Neighborhood Development Company said the road work is a needed investment in the community, and she is looking forward to a new street.