Review: An unnerving man changes the life of ‘Audition’ heroine

There’s plenty she’s not certain about, ambiguities which Kitamura — whose last novel was “Intimacies” — molds gracefully into a tale of desire in myriad forms. Xavier finds a job as an assistant to Anne, the director of the narrator’s current play; his presence is both delicate and destabilizing. Yet they relish their collaboration with Anne and Max, a rising female playwright, who confesses to the narrator that the piece is “different from anything else I’ve written . . . It’s more schematic or rather it’s only schematic. Everything I write is based in excavating the minutiae of emotion, inhabiting the nooks and crannies of an encounter. But this is more conceptual. It’s arid, cold. She nodded to me. Much like your character.”