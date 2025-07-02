Duluth voters could see competing rental rights laws on November ballot

DULUTH – Dueling tenant rental-rights measures could be on the November ballot here, with choices between an ordinance built by local renters and a political advocacy group and another authored by several city councilors.
Duluth’s City Council on Tuesday night rejected 6-2 the citizen-led ordinance that advocates say will help renters get timely basic repairs, and approved one that its authors say will do the same thing in a legally sound way.
Councilor Roz Randorf has for months said the right-to-repair ordinance would leave renters exposed to legal trouble; they could be sued by a landlord if a repair project arranged by the renter goes awry, for example.
Randorf said the alternative ordinance she helped write “puts the real power in the hands of the city to enforce safe housing without punishing the people we’re trying to protect.”
The right-to-repair measure from Duluth Tenants is already destined for the ballot after organizers gathered 6,000 petition signatures, more than 3,700 certified as valid. The City Council could have chosen to adopt that ordinance Tuesday, eliminating the need for a November vote.
Instead, its own ordinance will be effective in 60 days. The council could also decide to pit it against the other in the next election to avoid having two such ordinances on the books.
The tenants group has complained about long lag times for resolution from city inspectors and from landlords who ignore complaints. Its ordinance, backed by St. Paul-based TakeAction Minnesota, would require renters to provide written notice to a landlord that a “common” repair is needed, with the cost deducted from rent if it’s not scheduled or corrected within two weeks. After that, the tenant could hire a licensed contractor.
The ordinance would say the reimbursement cost can’t exceed a half-month’s rent or $500, whichever is greater, and would prohibit landlords from retaliating.