New Prague spent $575K to start building a new police station. Then officials realized they made a mistake.

The city of New Prague, Minn., recently hired a contractor to build a nearly $10.8 million police station, banking on a tax hike to cover the cost.
But city officials skipped a crucial step: the required public hearing.
And by the time they corrected the error and invited residents to weigh in, the city had already spent at least $575,000 on the development, which a group of residents is attempting to halt.
Now the new station’s construction is at a standstill, and the situation is roiling the small city, where the mayor abruptly resigned in May with about a year and a half left in his term. A news release announcing Duane Jirik’s departure didn’t mention the police station but alluded to simmering tensions at City Hall.
“The position is more than showing up at City Council meetings … to be criticized and accused amongst other things that I am not doing my job,” he wrote. “I guess that is where the old saying goes, it’s ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back.’”
Charles Nickolay, who previously served as mayor, was quickly appointed to fill the vacant seat. But divisions have emerged between a City Council member sounding alarms about New Prague’s handling of the project and other elected officials who argue that an aging facility needs to be replaced.
Nickolay defended the project in an interview, saying it “serves the future of New Prague” and won’t substantially raise taxes.
The situation is adding up to a tense moment in a city otherwise known for its small-town charm and Czech heritage.