Things To Do

Surprise EP hints at Minnesota punk legends Hüsker Dü’s 40th anniversary live set

Tunes recorded at First Avenue are the first in a collection of 1985 concert tapes unearthed by Chicago reissue label Numero.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 4:00PM
Numero Music Group sent out this flyer to promote a new live EP culled from Hüsker Dü's concert archives, which are being combed for a new 1985-specific project. (Numero Music)

The band that famously blasted through 17 songs in 26 minutes at 7th St. Entry to create its 1982 album “Land Speed Record,” Hüsker Dü is on something of a tear again.

A live EP featuring 1985 recordings at First Avenue in January 1985 was rush-released to streaming platforms without advance notice Tuesday, along with a promise that there are more live recordings to come. This is only the fourth formal catalog release by the Twin Cities punk trio since its acrimonious breakup in 1988.

Chicago’s renowned reissue label Numero Music Group announced the five-song EP — simply titled “Jan. 30, First Ave Pt. 1” — on its social media channels along with a lengthy note explaining the circumstances behind it.

“On January 30, 1985, Hüsker Dü recorded a peak high performance to 24 track tape at Minneapolis’ First Avenue club in front of their hometown massive,” the post reads.

“This performance was supposed to come out as a live album later that year, but the band’s rapid upward trajectory caused priorities to shift. The tapes were shelved — thought to be possibly lost in the same 2011 house fire that consumed a precious portion of the Hüsker Dü archive.”

Numero went on to explain that the recordings were “rescued from the abyss” and remastered at late Nirvana/Pixies producer Steve Albini’s studio Electrical Audio in Chicago with Beau Sorenson handling the mixing. That’s the same studio and engineer that Hüskers singer/guitarist Bob Mould enlisted for the making of his rager of a new solo album, “Here We Go Crazy.”

Lots of details were left out by Numero, though. The Chicago label also did a long, fun rollout of the band’s 2017 box set of early demos and unreleased recordings, “Savage Young Dü,” which singer/drummer Grant Hart helped cull together before his death to cancer that year.

The First Avenue concert will be paired with other live recordings from 1985 as an ambitious box set that will be released late in the year, which marks the 40th anniversary of that pivotal year in the group’s short but impactful trajectory.

That year saw the release of two of the trio’s best-loved albums, “New Day Rising” and “Flip Your Wig.” By the end of 1985, the group became one of the first bands from America’s indie-rock underground to sign with a major recording label, Warner Bros.

View post on Instagram
 

Numero coyly hinted at the 1985 theme in the final line of Tuesday’s unexpected EP announcement: “We have a bunch of boxes of ephemera, photos, and tapes to go through so sit tight; we’re in the midst of a miracle year.”

The five tunes released Tuesday were all originally featured on those 1985 albums: “Every Everything,” “Makes No Sense at All,” “Terms of Psychic Warfare,” “Powerline” and “Books About UFOs.” According to Setlist.fm, Mould, Hart and bassist Greg Norton also blazed through 19 other songs that night.

Related Coverage

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

No Section

Hüsker Dü live album from Minneapolis' Longhorn Bar coming for Record Store Day 2023

Look for the EP at Spotify, Apple Music and other music-streaming services. To help hype the set, Numero also put up a limited-edition remake of the 1985 Hüsker Dü tour T-shirt for sale in its online store.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Surprise EP hints at Minnesota punk legends Hüsker Dü’s 40th anniversary live set

card image

Tunes recorded at First Avenue are the first in a collection of 1985 concert tapes unearthed by Chicago reissue label Numero.

Things To Do

1972 shipwreck is subject of gripping true story 'A Marriage at Sea'

Staff headshot
Chris Hewitt
photo of author Sophie Elmhirst

Music

The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

card image