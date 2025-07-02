The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, July 3
The Jasper String Quartet
The St. Paul Chamber Music Institute has quite the distinguished faculty. This week, high school and college-age string players are gathering for master classes and rehearsals with the esteemed Jasper String Quartet, which is fresh from winning Chamber Music America’s “Album of the Year” honor for its latest, “Insects and Machines.” The foursome will play works of multiple centuries at a free concert at the History Center, which is free for your exploring on Thursday evenings. (6:30 p.m. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, free, thespcm.org.)
Also: Former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson is back in town for the Fourth again playing his solo tunes and Bash & Pop nuggets with Al Church and his band as backers, and with Stinson’s soulful daughter Ruby serving as the opener (8 p.m. Turf Club, $26.92).
Friday, July 4
Al Jardine and the Pet Sounds Band
The Beach Boys cofounder will play his first gig since his dear friend and bandmate Brian Wilson died on June 11. Jardine knows it will be emotional singing “God Only Knows” but he’ll have fun, fun, fun with “Help Me Rhonda,” “I Get Around” and “Sloop John B.” Jardine also might offer something from his brand new EP “Islands in the Sun,” which features guests Neil Young and Flea. The newly dubbed Pet Sounds Band features members of the Brian Wilson Band. Fireworks will follow the show. Doug Collins opens. (5 p.m. Mystic Amphitheater, 2400 Mystic Blvd., Prior Lake, free, mysticlake.com)
Also: Country star Kane Brown, who scored another big hit with Marshmello “Miles on It,” usually headlines arenas but he’s doing an underplay at Grand Casino Hinckley amphitheater (7 p.m., $125 and up, resale); Ann Hampton Callaway, the Broadway and cabaret veteran, is back at Crooners (6 p.m. Fri-Sat., $50-$60).
Saturday, July 5
Taste of Minnesota
Back in downtown Minneapolis for the third consecutive year, the annual food-and-music fest with free admission has some winning veteran entertainers on tap. Headlining the main stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday is spunky Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett of “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” reputation; she’ll be preceded at 5:45 p.m. by power pop standard-bearers Cheap Trick, who landed in the Hall of Fame thanks to hits like “Surrender” and “I Want You to Want Me.” Headlining Sunday at 7:30 p.m. is rapper-turned-“Fast and Furious” actor Ludacris, who will entertain with “Money Maker,” “Runaway Love” and “How Low.” He’ll be preceded by premier Twin Cities rapper Nur-D. Two other stages feature local jazz musicians like Connie Evingson and singer/songwriters like Caribou Gone. (12:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Marquette Av. & Nicollet Mall between 4th St. & Washington Av. S., Mpls., free, tasteofmn.com)
Trampled by Turtles
It’s now Duluth’s biggest annual live music event and a highlight each year on Trampled’s always-bustling tour itinerary, drawing fans from all around the country. But the harborside homecoming show by the all-acoustic string sextet continues to avoid feeling stale. This year, the group is coming in with strong new songs off last year’s EP, “Always Here.” It also just dropped a stunning new LP with Low bandleader and (ahem!) Duluth resident Alan Sparhawk. Maybe best of all, Trampled is bringing in one of the buzziest songwriters in Americana as an opening act, Kentuckian S.G. Goodman, who just issued her second album last week. Local contest winner Sophie Hiroko also performs. (6 p.m. Bayfront Festival Park, 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, all ages, $60, axs.com)
Also: Alt-metal mainstays Incubus of “Drive” fame have finished their next album, “Something in the Water,” due in the fall produced by Brendan O’Brien (Rage Against the Machine, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen) and their first with new bassist Nicole Row (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino amphitheater, $55-$225); jazz singer Alyssa Allgood is making her debut at Berlin nightclub after being named a rising star in Downbeat magazine’s 2024 critics poll and “Best Individual Jazz Musician” in the Chicago Reader (7:30 p.m., $20); sister-led punk trio Loki’s Folly is back in action with Sunshine Emblem (7:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, $12); Van Morrison-inspired rocking big band the Belfast Cowboys return to the Dakota (7 p.m., $25-$35); local tribute bands Heartless and Trompe Le Monde head up the Summer Slam Tribute on the Palmer’s patio with their Heart and Pixies covers, plus more tributes to the Strokes, R.E.M. and the Crüe (5-10 p.m. Palmer’s Bar, $20).
Sunday, July 6
Teddy Swims
Like Jelly Roll, new dad Swims is a heavily tattooed heavyweight who switched genres and found success with deeply emotional, deeply personal songs. A former hard-core rocker, Swims sent “Lose Control” to No. 1 last year and set some records doing so. The biggest single of 2024, it took an unprecedented 32 weeks to reach the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. In May, “Lose Control” set a record for longest time on the Hot 100, breaking Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” mark of 91 weeks. In addition to performing songs from both of his albums, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” (parts 1 and 2),” the Georgia native with the rich, robust voice has been doing a choice cover every show by Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Shania Twain or Kings of Leon from his YouTube repertoire that helped launch his career. (8 p.m. the Armory, 50 S. 6th St., Mpls., $150 and up, resale, ticketmaster.com)