The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Like Jelly Roll, new dad Swims is a heavily tattooed heavyweight who switched genres and found success with deeply emotional, deeply personal songs. A former hard-core rocker, Swims sent “Lose Control” to No. 1 last year and set some records doing so. The biggest single of 2024, it took an unprecedented 32 weeks to reach the top of Billboard’s Hot 100. In May, “Lose Control” set a record for longest time on the Hot 100, breaking Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” mark of 91 weeks. In addition to performing songs from both of his albums, “I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy” (parts 1 and 2),” the Georgia native with the rich, robust voice has been doing a choice cover every show by Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Shania Twain or Kings of Leon from his YouTube repertoire that helped launch his career. (8 p.m. the Armory, 50 S. 6th St., Mpls., $150 and up, resale, ticketmaster.com)