Our top 5 picks for food and music at Taste of Minnesota this weekend

The roots of Taste of Minnesota are now firmly planted in downtown Minneapolis.
For a third consecutive year, Taste of Minnesota, long associated with St. Paul’s Harriet Island, will set up in the heart of Minneapolis on Saturday and Sunday for free music, wrestling, family fun and, of course, good eats.
Even though there’s no admission charge, there are three entry gates: the corner of Washington and Hennepin avenues, the corner of Washington and Marquette avenues and the corner of 4th Street and Nicollet Mall.
The good news is you can bring in empty water bottles and fill up at two free water stations at Taste. Hydration has been an issue on hot, hot, hot Taste days on the pavement of downtown Minneapolis.
Last year, Taste drew 100,000 to its outdoor festivities among office buildings and hotels, according to a Taste spokesperson.
We can’t tell you which wrestling match promises to be the most exciting — F1RST Wrestling bouts are at 12:30, 2:30, 4 and 6 p.m. daily — but we have five recommendations each when it comes to bites and sounds.
Music
Music of different styles has always been on the menu at Taste. There are three stages — the main stage, the jazzclectic series and singer/songwriter place — with 40 acts running from noon till closing time, that’s 10 p.m. And DJ Sophia Eris, who’s part of Lizzo’s squad, spins between artists on the main stage.
Here are five recommendations: