Our top 5 picks for food and music at Taste of Minnesota this weekend

This homeboy is a hip-hop artist for any and every occasion. The colorful and sometimes cartoonish rapper from Rosemount even does family-friendly shows featuring his latest jam “Sandy Cheeks.” He also can be a serious social commentator as he demonstrated on his post-George Floyd albums “38th” and “Chicago Ave.” He can get sexy as evidenced on his flirty calypso-y “All My Friends Are So Hot” and this summer’s smooth jam “Windows Down.”