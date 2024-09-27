The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

Ahmed recruited his family to help open a food trailer and, using his grandmother’s recipe, they lovingly build each sambusa they serve. His wife, Hawo, painstakingly wraps them, Abdi runs the fryer, and the kids run the register and engage folks outside. Each bite is like being invited into their home for a family dinner. Ground meat is tender, seasoned with soft onions and wrapped in that blistered-crisp shell. Served alongside a tamarind dipping sauce, they’re delicious and filling. A boat of five ($15) was enough to feed my family of four for lunch with one leftover, and it tasted almost as good cold from the fridge.