5 restaurants that opened while you were on summer vacation

The food: The menu includes snacks and chicken wings, but the stars of the show are the chicken tenders, available in a variety of combinations. We tried the classic tenders with fries basket as well as a combo with Tokyo fried rice. We could see why the place had a cult following, with the wow factor being the coating of panko crumbs skillfully cooked to a light, airy crisp. The favorite was the one with fried rice, or the Rush Hour 4. We appreciated that the fried rice was neutrally seasoned to bring out the fragrant green onions, and that the tiny, light and bright diced carrots were cooked to a nice al dente. A yum dipping sauce, the aioli of Asian cuisine, was served on the side and gave the chicken a nice kick when we wanted it.