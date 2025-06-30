Credit cardholders earn exclusive access to cool concerts designed for a select few

She didn’t mind standing in line in rain for 13 hours to get up close to one of her favorite bands, but Elise Dorgan was worried about getting left out in the cold the next time the Killers or another artist she adores comes to town.
“I’m very excited I got a ticket this time, but I don’t like the idea of it being exclusive,” the Maple Grove music fan said while waiting outside the Palace Theatre before showtime Thursday.
Tickets to the Killers’ sold-out concert in St. Paul were made available only to holders of Wells Fargo’s Autograph credit card, which promises its users “big artists in small venues.” No card, no ticket.
The show lived up to the pledge. The Killers have played Xcel Energy Center and Target Field on recent tour stops, so the 2,500-person Palace was one-sixth or less the size of their typical venues.
This was the first major cardholders-only concert of this sort in the Twin Cities, but they have regularly occurred in bigger U.S. markets and other countries.
Over the past two years, Wells Fargo has previously produced concerts in cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Dallas and San Francisco by artists including the Dave Matthews Band, Brandi Carlile, Imagine Dragons and Halsey — all theater-size shows by acts that usually play in arenas or amphitheaters, according to a Wells Fargo entertainment website.
These programs mark a new level of involvement by credit card companies in the concert biz.
Mastercard also recently partnered with Live Nation to launch the Priceless campaign in Europe and Asia, offering similar concert exclusives to its users. Capital One is known for its multiyear partnership with Taylor Swift, which included cardholder presales for the Eras Tour.