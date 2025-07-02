ICE deports immigrant awaiting prosecution for causing fatal Minneapolis crash

An undocumented immigrant charged with killing a woman while driving drunk in Minneapolis last year has been deported back to his native country before his fate in a Minnesota courtroom could play out.
“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed German Llangari Inga, an illegally present Ecuadorean national, to Ecuador on June 24 ... pursuant to a final order of removal issued by a federal immigration judge,” an ICE spokesperson said Tuesday.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday to the Minnesota Star Tribune that the deportation of Llangari Inga, 35, means he “will not face any consequences for the death” of 31-year-old Victoria Eileen Harwell, of Minneapolis, despite being charged in connection with the head-on collision on Aug. 3, 2024.
“The federal government’s dangerous, mindless commitment to deporting people who should be held accountable in the communities they harmed is devastating to victims and their loved ones,” County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.
Harwell’s father said he was disappointed. But, Victor Harwell added, “It doesn’t surprise me, with the climate of our country and what’s going on out there.” He said he got a heads up from the county attorney’s office.
His top priority now, Harwell said, is looking after five of his daughter’s eight children. The remaining siblings are in the care of other relatives.
“I have to keep moving with these kids,” said the 67-year-old grandfather. “It really hurts me, in a way, that one day I will have to explain this to these kids.”
At the time of the crash, Llangari Inga, who was living in Minneapolis, was the subject of a 2016 ICE order for expedited removal from the United States. An agency spokesperson said the Sheriff’s Office failed to honor the detainer and released Llangari Inga on Aug. 6, 2024, without alerting ICE.