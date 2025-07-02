Minneapolis

ICE deports immigrant awaiting prosecution for causing fatal Minneapolis crash

German Llangari Inga “will not face any consequences for the death,” the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 3:42PM
Victoria Harwell (Family submission)

An undocumented immigrant charged with killing a woman while driving drunk in Minneapolis last year has been deported back to his native country before his fate in a Minnesota courtroom could play out.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement removed German Llangari Inga, an illegally present Ecuadorean national, to Ecuador on June 24 ... pursuant to a final order of removal issued by a federal immigration judge,” an ICE spokesperson said Tuesday.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a statement Wednesday to the Minnesota Star Tribune that the deportation of Llangari Inga, 35, means he “will not face any consequences for the death” of 31-year-old Victoria Eileen Harwell, of Minneapolis, despite being charged in connection with the head-on collision on Aug. 3, 2024.

“The federal government’s dangerous, mindless commitment to deporting people who should be held accountable in the communities they harmed is devastating to victims and their loved ones,” County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement.

Harwell’s father said he was disappointed. But, Victor Harwell added, “It doesn’t surprise me, with the climate of our country and what’s going on out there.” He said he got a heads up from the county attorney’s office.

His top priority now, Harwell said, is looking after five of his daughter’s eight children. The remaining siblings are in the care of other relatives.

“I have to keep moving with these kids,” said the 67-year-old grandfather. “It really hurts me, in a way, that one day I will have to explain this to these kids.”

At the time of the crash, Llangari Inga, who was living in Minneapolis, was the subject of a 2016 ICE order for expedited removal from the United States. An agency spokesperson said the Sheriff’s Office failed to honor the detainer and released Llangari Inga on Aug. 6, 2024, without alerting ICE.

Llangari was charged with criminal vehicular homicide on May 2, jailed on May 10 — while the ICE removal order was still in effect — and released on May 13 after posting bond.

ICE agents arrested him on May 16, and he remained in federal custody in the Freeborn County jail until last week’s deportation.

Trump White House highlighted case

The White House cited the case against the Llangari Inga to criticize some Twin Cities elected Democrats for their policies on undocumented immigrants who commit crimes.

Soon after federal agents took Llangari Inga into custody, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the arrest occurred “despite Hennepin County refusing to honor this criminal illegal alien’s detainer twice. ... Remember, sanctuary politicians are fighting for criminal illegal aliens.”

At a hearing in May, Hennepin County Judge Amber Brennan asked local prosecutors why it took so long to charge Inga. Senior Assistant County Attorney Judith Cole responded that her office got the case from Minneapolis police in December and received additional evidence in February.

Llangari Inga’s deportation has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest, despite the long odds of him ever returning being in a Hennepin County courtroom.

The County Attorney’s Office was poised to seek an especially stiff sentence for Llangari Inga should he have been convicted. The office cited two aggravating factors in favor of exceeding state sentencing guidelines: his “conduct caused a greater-than-normal danger to the safety of other people” ... and the crash occurred with a child present — one of Harwell’s children.

State guidelines in Llangari Inga’s case called for a term ranging from about 3½ to 4¾ years with four years being the presumptive sentence, County Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Borgertpoepping said.

According to the charges:

German Llangari Inga (Provided by Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Surveillance video showed Llangari Inga driving an SUV east on Lowry Avenue near James Avenue N., crossing the double yellow centerline and hitting Harwell’s SUV head-on. A witness told police that Llangari Inga appeared to have been speeding before the collision.

Emergency medical responders took Harwell to a hospital, where she died. Two people riding with Harwell — her sister and a teenage daughter — suffered less serious injuries.

While responding to the crash, police learned of another collision about seven blocks away at 34th and Penn avenues N. Surveillance video there revealed that Llangari Inga had hit another driver from behind, causing slight injuries.

Police arrested Llangari Inga that evening, and a preliminary breath test measured his blood alcohol content (BAC) at 0.171%, more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. A test of his blood taken by police about 2½ hours later found his BAC was 0.141%.

At the time of the collisions, Llangari Inga was driving without a valid license or insurance.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

ICE deports immigrant awaiting prosecution for causing fatal Minneapolis crash

card image

German Llangari Inga “will not face any consequences for the death,” the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

Food & Culture

More Minnesotans are giving up their pets as costs rise

card image

Minneapolis

In north Minneapolis, residents ask why they were kept out of the loop during Vance Boelter manhunt

card image