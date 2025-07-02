While the U.S. men’s national soccer team was in the Twin Cities last weekend to play Costa Rica in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup, the coaching staff visited Minnesota Aurora practice.
That allowed U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino to catch up with one of his former players: Cody Cropper.
Cropper is the Aurora’s goalkeeping coach. In the fall, he will begin his third season as assistant coach for the St. Thomas men’s team. He was born in Atlanta but grew up in Maple Grove, and his soccer journey has taken him to more than 20 countries. That included three years with Southampton, right when it made its return to the Premier League.
During his first season as Southampton’s backup goaltender, Nigel Adkins was sacked and replaced by Pochettino. This was before Pochettino’s stints at Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.
This is intended to be a story about a well-traveled player with local ties who was once in the national team pool but now is sharing the knowledge he has curated around the globe with Aurora and Tommies players.
The conversation with Cropper included his thoughts on the current state of the men’s national team. We discussed the rise of midfielder Diego Luna, the diminutive dynamo of whom Pochettino is a fan.
“Having played for Mauricio, I completely understand why he loves Diego,” Cropper said.
Wait. You played for who?