Sarah Spain is a powerhouse. She plays host to the podcast “Good Game with Sarah Spain,” has a new book entitled “Runs in the Family” and writes for espnW.
She has created a national profile while fearlessly championing women sports and social justice. So maybe it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that she became an investor in the Minnesota Aurora, or that she and her listeners helped the Aurora raise $830,000 during the women’s soccer team’s second round of community ownership fundraising.
This week, she flew to Minnesota to see the Aurora play in person and to spend time with team founder Andrea Yoch. Thursday night, the Aurora defeated the Chicago Dutch Lions 5-0 at TCO Stadium. They improved to 8-0 on the season with a 1-0 victory at Rochester on Saturday, having outscored opponents 23-1.
The Aurora’s success means that the Twin Cities boasts three championship-contending women’s teams. The Lynx should have won the WNBA title last year and should compete for it this year. The Frost have won the first two PWHL titles. And the Aurora have exceeded any reasonable expectations for a pre-professional soccer team, in terms of success and popularity.
“I wanted opportunities to put my money where my mouth is,” Spain said. “The more I looked into Aurora, the more I realized that they do everything right.”
Spain, who lives in Chicago and was a minority owner of the NWSL Chicago Red Stars before an ownership change, thinks that one of the next big steps in the popularizing of women’s sports is … anger.
“I was talking to Andrea about this,” Spain said. “When the Lynx lost in the WNBA Finals last year, people watched it like it was a real sporting event. They were angry about the calls. They were mad about losing. They hate New York now. It wasn’t, `Oh, that’s great they were in the Finals.’ It was the same level of real disappointment as when an established men’s team loses.
“The longer women’s sports teams exist, the more you get nostalgia and tradition.”