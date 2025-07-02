1972 shipwreck is subject of gripping true story 'A Marriage at Sea'

As Elmhirst describes it, Maralyn’s resourceful optimism and Maurice’s gloom and doom were a pairing that worked at sea, maybe even better than it had on land. And this is the real meat of the book: curiosity about how an experience so horrifying that it would have, at best, severely strained most marriages somehow strengthened the Baileys’. Like “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” except without all the yelling and drinking, “A Marriage at Sea” is a clear-eyed, insightful anatomy of a marriage.