1972 shipwreck is subject of gripping true story 'A Marriage at Sea'

Sure, you can survive a shipwreck, but have you ever tried surviving a marriage?
That’s what Sophie Elmhirst contemplates in her riveting, feisty “A Marriage at Sea.” It’s a narrative nonfiction look at Maurice and Maralyn Bailey, an English couple who embarked on an oceanic life in 1972, were rammed into by a whale on their way to the Galapagos Islands and then had to endure months in an inflatable life raft, with few provisions and no company but each other and the occasional turtle.
The story is a jaw-dropper, which Elmhirst relates with the help of excerpts from their accounts, lists of the few items they salvaged from their sunken sailboat (radio not included — they chose to sail without one) and interviews with others who knew the couple. But, as harrowing and gripping as the Baileys’ story is, the real star of this book is its dazzling writer.
Elmhirst succeeds at everything she attempts. Her take on the couple’s plight is often poetic, like this description of the Pacific:
“It can seem like a desert, this ocean, featureless and empty. But deep down, there is landscape, peaks and valleys, whole mountain ranges. There are whales sleeping vertically with their calves, or clicking messages to each other as they search for squid. Baby turtles swim out into the open ocean, their flippers pumping back and forth.”
But it’s not just a book of lovely musings about nature. Elmhirst also has a skilled journalist’s abilities to spot telling details (get this: Maralyn couldn’t swim) and to get right to the point, as in this moment shortly after the wreck:
“Maurice, who knew more about the winds and currents, didn’t tell her how unlikely it was that they’d be blown in the right direction. He found himself wondering if they had enough gas in the canister to kill themselves.”
Sometimes, it’s almost like Elmhirst is the couple’s therapist: