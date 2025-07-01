Review: Meet a sweet, prickly, funny heroine in ‘The Satisfaction Café’

Wang, whose other novels are “Family Trust” and “Impostor Syndrome,” also takes at least one big risk with “Satisfaction.” Despite the fact that it spans 50 years, most of the novel takes place in a sort of constant present, so it feels like we’re there as Joan puts out a series of fires in her volatile family (one of those fires is literal, by the way). But, usually at the end of chapters, the voice slips into omniscient peeks at the future: “Joan would devote a great deal of herself to this question; it would become one of her life’s obsessions.”