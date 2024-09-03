Olive Kitteridge (2008) -- The Pulitzer Prize winner, million copy-seller and basis of an Emmy Award-winning miniseries that starred Frances McDormand, “Olive” solidified Strout as one of our very best fiction writers. It finds her settling on a form most of her books use — not quite short stories, not quite a novel — and, in Olive, establishes one of the most memorable fictional characters of this century. The curmudgeonly former high school teacher lives in the coastal town of Crosby, where neighbors alternately fear and revere her.