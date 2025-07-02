‘Grandma with a Camera’ captures drone footage of young bear suspected in honey theft

The moment Carol Bauer heard there was a bear running around the farm fields near her home in western Minnesota, the woman known in the area as the “Grandma with a camera” grabbed her gear and got ready to go.
The lost young black bear she photographed is now suspected in a beehive break-in, and was far south and west of the usual range for bears and their typical habitat and food sources.
The yearling, which scampered into the woods, is the talk of Graceville, said Bauer, 60, whose photos from the sighting on June 16 have been shared more than 400 times.
It’s the first ursine visitor anyone can remember in Graceville, a town of 520 people three hours west of the Twin Cities on the South Dakota border.
“It’s kind of exciting. We just don’t get that kind of excitement around here,” Bauer said.
The community has been buzzing after some commercial bee hives were tossed around, Bauer said, leading to speculation the visiting bear had gotten hungry for honey.
Jonas Wollman, beekeeper for the Lismore Hutterite Colony, said he discovered something broke into his beehives on June 19, and he’s fairly sure a bear is the culprit.
Parts of a beehive were broken totally into pieces, and Wollman said he’s missing frames with about 30 to 40 pounds worth of larva and a small amount of honey. He said he’s now borrowed a range camera to watch his hives.