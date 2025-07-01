Made in America: Gun maker bets big on western Wisconsin

RICE LAKE, Wis. – Lever-action rifles, revolvers, gun barrels, trigger assemblies and other firearm components lace the sprawling manufacturing floor here at Henry Repeating Arms, a leading U.S. gun maker with ties to Minnesota.
Hundreds of skilled plant workers, many sporting hunting apparel, tattoos or merch from the Green Bay Packers, make parts and assemble them at a striking pace: as many as 425,000 a year.
Located less than 80 miles northeast of the Twin Cities, the company has climbed into the top tier of U.S. gun producers, anchored by small-caliber, lever-action rifles with a throwback look.
Earlier this year, it turned heads in the industry by closing its flagship plant in Bayonne, N.J., and centralizing all manufacturing in Rice Lake and nearby Ladysmith. The influx of new jobs has boosted the company’s Wisconsin workforce to 675 employees, including an in-house research and design team intent on diversifying the product line.
“Our brand is growing and Wisconsin has welcomed us with open arms,” said company President Andy Wickstrom, a lifelong Wisconsin deer hunter. “There’s going to be new things from Henry.”
Wickstrom, who studied engineering and played football at University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, said Henry hasn’t escaped the national slowdown in gun sales that followed record demand during the pandemic. Company sales fell about 5% last year and are likely to languish again this year. Still, in a 2023 listing of top American gun manufacturers, Henry Repeating Arms ranked sixth in total firearms produced, up three places from the previous year. In the past decade, Henry’s employment in Rice Lake and Ladysmith has more than quadrupled.
“Hunt with a Henry” is one of the company’s mottos and it offers an array of options for hunting deer or other big game, including a lever-action .308 caliber rifle.
Even more central to its drive to grow market share is the company’s long-held “Made in America” emphasis, aligning with President Trump’s “America First” economic messaging. The administration’s staunch defense of the Second Amendment, with no new threats of anti-gun legislation, is giving U.S. gun manufacturers comfort in making business decisions.