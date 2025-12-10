Deer hunter accused of illegally bagging moose in northeastern Minnesota

A deer hunter admitted he messed up and bagged a moose, whose population is a far cry from what it was in Minnesota two decades ago, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
Dane Landon Nelson, 37, of Duluth, was charged in St. Louis County District Court with illegally taking the moose, a gross misdemeanor, while hunting on Nov. 8, the first day of the firearms deer season, about 20 miles south of Eveleth.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has listed moose as a species of special concern for several years and hasn’t allowed a moose hunting season since 2012. Some Native bands in the region reserve the right to hunt moose.
Nelson was charged by summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The Minnesota Star Tribune left a message for Nelson seeking his response to the allegations.
State conservation officials estimated in February of this year that the moose population in northeastern Minnesota was 4,040, less than half the estimate of 8,840 in 2006. The population had been sharply declining between 2009 and 2013 before largely stabilizing, according to the DNR.
According to the charges:
DNR officers were alerted about 9:15 a.m. to a moose being shot near Melrude, an unincorporated community in St. Louis County. They arrived at the scene and spoke with Nelson and others in his hunting party.
Nelson said he was in a deer stand, saw what he believed were deer antlers and shot twice at the animal. He said he sent a text message to a fellow hunter that read, “I [expletive] up and shot a moose.”