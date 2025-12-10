Greater Minnesota

Deer hunter accused of illegally bagging moose in northeastern Minnesota

With the moose population much smaller than it was two decades ago, Minnesota has not had a moose hunting season since 2012.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 10, 2025 at 10:46PM
Minnesota has not had a moose hunting season since 2012. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A deer hunter admitted he messed up and bagged a moose, whose population is a far cry from what it was in Minnesota two decades ago, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Dane Landon Nelson, 37, of Duluth, was charged in St. Louis County District Court with illegally taking the moose, a gross misdemeanor, while hunting on Nov. 8, the first day of the firearms deer season, about 20 miles south of Eveleth.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has listed moose as a species of special concern for several years and hasn’t allowed a moose hunting season since 2012. Some Native bands in the region reserve the right to hunt moose.

Nelson was charged by summons and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22. Court records do not list an attorney for him. The Minnesota Star Tribune left a message for Nelson seeking his response to the allegations.

State conservation officials estimated in February of this year that the moose population in northeastern Minnesota was 4,040, less than half the estimate of 8,840 in 2006. The population had been sharply declining between 2009 and 2013 before largely stabilizing, according to the DNR.

According to the charges:

DNR officers were alerted about 9:15 a.m. to a moose being shot near Melrude, an unincorporated community in St. Louis County. They arrived at the scene and spoke with Nelson and others in his hunting party.

Nelson said he was in a deer stand, saw what he believed were deer antlers and shot twice at the animal. He said he sent a text message to a fellow hunter that read, “I [expletive] up and shot a moose.”

He said he was facing east at the time, and the sun’s glare made it difficult to see the animal, which he thought was a six-point white-tailed deer. The moose fell about 110 yards from Nelson’s deer stand.

The officers saw that Nelson’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he smelled of alcohol. Nelson said he had been drinking beer the previous night. The officers administered a preliminary breath test that measured his blood alcohol content at 0.10%, a level considered to be intoxicated for drivers.

The officers seized Nelson’s rifle. The moose was turned over to an 1854 Treaty Authority conservation officer. The Duluth-based authority is an intertribal natural resources program associated with Native hunting, fishing and gathering rights in northeastern Minnesota.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

