News & Politics

17-year-old girl fatally shot in Brooklyn Park

No arrests have been made in the Tuesday night shooting.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 2, 2025 at 11:18AM
Brooklyn Park police (Brooklyn Park police)

Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Tuesday night and they are searching for the shooter.

Police went to the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue N. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound, a statement from Brooklyn Park police said.

Officers administered life-saving care until paramedics arrived and took the girl to a hospital. She later died of her injuries, the police statement said.

The name of the girl has not been released.

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped form a perimeter and a State Patrol helicopter was brought in to search for the suspect. But no one was found.

Anybody with information can text a tip to 847411.

about the writer

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Even after new safety law, employees say Amazon Shakopee facility can still improve working conditions

card image

The state has begun to take enforcement action against companies including Amazon that are slow to adopt the new regulations, which are meant to reduce injuries.

News & Politics

17-year-old girl fatally shot in Brooklyn Park

card image

News & Politics

Minnesota politicians had been spending more money on security in recent years. Then came the shootings.

card image