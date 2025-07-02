17-year-old girl fatally shot in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old girl was fatally shot Tuesday night and they are searching for the shooter.
Police went to the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue N. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim with a gunshot wound, a statement from Brooklyn Park police said.
Officers administered life-saving care until paramedics arrived and took the girl to a hospital. She later died of her injuries, the police statement said.
The name of the girl has not been released.
Multiple law enforcement agencies helped form a perimeter and a State Patrol helicopter was brought in to search for the suspect. But no one was found.
Anybody with information can text a tip to 847411.