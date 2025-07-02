Jury in Diddy's sex trafficking trial to resume deliberations after reaching partial verdict

NEW YORK — The jury in Sean ''Diddy'' Combs' sex trafficking trial is set to resume deliberations Wednesday after reaching a yet-to-be-disclosed verdict on all but one of the five charges the hip-hop mogul faces.
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ordered the jury to continue its closed-door discussions for a third day after the panel of eight men and four women said Tuesday that it was unable to reach consensus on the top count: racketeering conspiracy.
The judge agreed with prosecutors and Combs' defense team that less than 13 hours of deliberations was too soon to give up on reaching a verdict on all counts.
The jury's decision on the other charges — two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution — remains under wraps for now.
In a note to the court late Tuesday, the jury said ''unpersuadable opinions on both sides'' among some jurors had prevented the group from reaching a unanimous verdict on the racketeering conspiracy charge.
Racketeering conspiracy is the most complicated charge in the trial and carries a potential maximum sentence of life in prison.
The sex trafficking charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life. Transportation to engage in prostitution carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
The disclosure of the jury note about the partial verdict seemed to put defense attorneys and their client in a dour mood even before it was read in open court by the judge.